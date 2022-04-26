Top Product Innovators to Attend New Product Innovation Workshop at MIT InnovationHQ this May in Massachusetts

This event will empower product development executives to construct product innovation pipelines that are based on credible and comprehensive market, customer, and competitor insights

SAN ANTONIO, April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan will host a one-day eye-opening experience for business product innovators at its New Product Innovation Workshop at MIT InnovationHQ, on May 4, 2022, in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

This interactive event will help attendees to step out of their day-to-day bubble and get a jolt of inspiration, prepare for mind-blowing moments and see first-hand how innovation and creativity are fostered, get a grip on the practicalities of ideation through commercialization, and build a network of innovation executives.

Top industry experts will meet in Massachusetts to have an experiential opportunity to build and sustain long-term growth strategies and discuss key topics, including:

Growth Portfolio Strategies for Rapidly Changing Industries

Strategically Align Resources with Your Product Innovation Portfolio

Portfolio Agility: Balancing Breakthrough and Iterative Innovation

Building Innovation Infrastructure: MIT iHQ, Innovation Ecosystems, and the Future of MIT

iHQ, Innovation Ecosystems, and the Future of Integrating New Disruptive Technologies into Your Innovation Portfolio

The line-up includes top industry firms and features the following thought leaders:

Genevieve Gurczenski , Experience Architect, Emerging Technology Innovation, W.L. Gore & Associates

, Experience Architect, Emerging Technology Innovation, Joe Batista , Chief Creatologist Business Innovation & Strategy, Dell Technologies

, Chief Creatologist Business Innovation & Strategy, Jeffrey Liggett , Vice President of Product Development, UnitedHealth Group

, Vice President of Product Development, Sean McDowell , Senior Vice President Global Product Creation, Sperry

, Senior Vice President Global Product Creation, Tim Miano , Executive Director, MIT Office of InnovationHQ

"We are all competing on product innovation and the pandemic has altered market requirements and demands," noted Caryn Brown, Vice President, Production - Global Events and Leadership Councils at Frost & Sullivan. "The needs of your customers and expertise of your employees have never been more important to achieving product innovation excellence."

