Top-quality medical grade TPUs enabled by smart factory: ICP DAS - BMP to exhibit at Medtec China 2023

News provided by

ICP DAS Co., Ltd.

18 May, 2023, 04:09 ET

HSINCHU, May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Smart manufacturing & stringent process control enhance TPU quality. ICP DAS - BMP (Biomedical Polymers), a Taiwan-based supplier of medical-grade TPU (thermoplastic polyurethane), acts as a front-runner who deploys IIoT systems in a smart factory to maintain lot-to-lot consistency in TPU production. The company will showcase its prime quality TPUs to worldwide visitors at Medtec China 2023, June 1-3, Suzhou.

Continue Reading
Top-quality medical grade TPUs enabled by smart factory: ICP DAS - BMP to exhibit at Medtec China 2023
Top-quality medical grade TPUs enabled by smart factory: ICP DAS - BMP to exhibit at Medtec China 2023

ICP DAS - BMP manufactures and offers three product series, including Alithane™ (ALP series), Durathane™ (ALC series), and Arothane™ (ARP series) with varying percentages of radiopaque fillers to suit customer-specific needs. This year, ICP DAS - BMP has introduced two new products, the ARP-B40 and ALC-B40, which provide 40% loading of barium sulfate. Additionally, samples of tubing containing 40%, 60%, 70%, and 80% tungsten will be showcased at our exhibition booth.

Materials with high consistency are essential for medical device manufacturing. Therefore, ICP DAS - BMP places great importance on quality assurance and performs rigorous testing and thorough quality inspections for each batch of TPU produced. Besides, we constantly upgrade production lines through IIoT solutions to optimize manufacturing processes and increase productivity. The resultant shorter lead times further boost ICP DAS - BMP competitive edge.

ICP DAS — an industrial automation technology company with 30-year domain knowledge in automation, IIoT, and energy management — established ICP DAS - BMP. By leveraging the expertise and resources of ICP DAS, the BMP business unit is empowered to monitor machine status and environmental factors to optimize production efficiency and ensure consistent high-quality product.

Visitors are invited to stop by and experience our quality TPUs at booth C1-V412 from June 1-3 @ Suzhou International Expo Centre.

About ICP DAS - BMP

ICP DAS - BMP has obtained ISO 13485 manufacturing certification for our TPU. We have our own laboratories for polymerization, physical & chemical properties analysis, and mechanical & cytotoxicity testing. In addition, TPUs that we manufacture are USP Class VI and/or ISO 10993 certified: ISO 10993-4 for hemocompatibility testing, ISO 10993-5 for cytotoxicity testing, ISO 10993-10 for irritation and skin sensitization testing, ISO 10993-11 for systemic toxicity testing, and ISO 10993-23 for irritation testing. Our product series also comply with REACH and RoHS.

For more details, please visit our website: https://bmp.icpdas.com/

For TPU products and inquiries, contact us directly: [email protected]

SOURCE ICP DAS Co., Ltd.

Also from this source

ICP DAS präsentiert ganzheitliche IIoT-Lösungen für ESG, Automatisierung und IT/OT-Konvergenz auf der COMPUTEX TAIPEI 2023

ICP DAS apresentará soluções holísticas de IIoT para ESG, automação, convergência de TI/OT na COMPUTEX TAIPEI 2023

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.