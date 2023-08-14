Top Rail Fence expands its footprint into Missouri with a St. Charles location

Local owners want to restore customer service in the property service industry by improving responsiveness and on-time delivery

ST. CHARLES, Mo., Aug. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Top Rail Fence, the on-time professionals in fence design, quality, installation, and service, is expanding into Missouri with a new location in the St. Charles area. Local owners Jonathan Arnold and Ray Wolff say they want to restore consumer confidence in the property service industry.

Local owners Jonathan Arnold, left, and Ray Wolff want to restore customer service in the property service industry in St. Charles.

"I bought a home during the COVID-19 pandemic and had the worst experience trying to hire home service contractors," Arnold said. "They would either not show up when they said they were going to or not show up at all. And, I heard from others who had tried to hire contractors that this was a common practice. I want Top Rail Fence St. Charles to be a contractor that does what we say we're going to do. We're setting out to change the opinion about contractors in the St. Charles community."

Wolff also cited the lack of customer service during the pandemic as a catalyst for joining the ranks of the property service industry as an owner. He will serve as the location's general manager, handling the day-to-day activities of the fencing company and ensuring Top Rail Fence St. Charles exceeds customer expectations.

Arnold is a native Missourian and has lived in the St. Charles/St. Louis area for 27 years. He is a graduate of Western Illinois University in Macomb, Illinois, and has worked in marketing and operations for several media companies and other large corporations throughout his career. He continues to work in operations for a large healthcare organization but eventually wants to spend the majority of his time growing his Top Rail Fence company.

Wolff worked in the financial sector and in corporate compensation where he managed the compensation portfolio for a 24,000-member sales and marketing staff. After working in corporate America for more than 16 years, Wolff decided to pursue his entrepreneurial interests and joined Arnold to open and manage the fencing company.

Arnold said he sees his company as a business with the capacity to grow quickly in his service area.

"This is the Midwest," he said. "We have big houses and big yards and with big yards come big fences. There is a lot of new growth in this area. The little communities here have grown into bigger communities that now touch one another. There are new homeowners moving in all the time."

Top Rail Fence St. Charles serves St. Charles, Saint Peters, Troy, O'Fallon, Winfield and Moscow Mills, Missouri. The company offers fencing for residential, commercial and farming customers.

Top Rail Fence is a part of HomeFront Brands, a family of emerging, franchised residential and commercial property service brands that includes Top Rail Fence, Temporary Wall Systems, BiltRite Home Inspections, The Designery, Window Hero Exterior Cleaning Services and Mozzie Dome.

To learn more about Top Rail Fence St. Charles, please visit https://toprailfence.com/locations/st-charles/.

About Top Rail Fence

Top Rail Fence got its start in 2014 in Greenville, South Carolina as Brookview Fencing, a veteran-owned and family-operated business. In 2022, the company joined the HomeFront Brands family of companies to serve more communities as Top Rail Fence. Since that time, Top Rail Fence has added locations throughout the United States and is continuing to expand. It strives to be at the top rail in customer responsiveness, quality design and materials, on-time delivery and installation, and in customer satisfaction. The company provides fencing solutions for residential, commercial and agricultural locations and offers wood, aluminum, vinyl, and chain link to provide the right fence to fit the customer's needs. For more information about Top Rail Fence, please visit https://toprailfence.com/.

About HomeFront Brands:

HomeFront Brands empowers entrepreneurs to create thriving franchised residential and commercial property service brands. Driven by an experienced team of franchise executives and rooted in family values, HomeFront Brands helps emerging or established concepts accelerate their growth by delivering enterprise-level solutions to local business owners who aspire to build a dynasty and create generational wealth. By leveraging integrated technology, data-driven intelligence and advanced learning management systems, HomeFront Brands is building a foundation for its brands -- Window Hero, The Designery, Temporary Wall Systems, BiltRite Home Inspections, Top Rail Fence and Mozzie Dome – to transform lives through franchise ownership.

For more information about HomeFront Brands' current solutions, new business development, and franchising opportunities, please visit HomeFrontBrands.com.

