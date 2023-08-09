Top Rail Fence opens second Texas location in the greater Houston area

Prominent local owners plan to build a community-focused fence installation business and create a legacy that can be passed along to future generations

HOUSTON , Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Top Rail Fence, the on-time professionals in fence design, quality, installation, and service, announced today that it has opened its Top Rail Fence Northwest Houston location owned by Brett and Tracy Bozeman.

The Bozemans hosted an introductory event on Tuesday at No Label Brewing Company in Katy, Texas to kick off their location's grand opening.

Top Rail Fence Northwest Houston General Manager, left, and owners, Tracy and Brett Bozeman (middle, right) plan to build a community-focused fence installation business to serve the Houston area.

"Fort Bend County is one of the fastest-growing areas in the United States and has been for the past 22 years," Brett Bozeman said. "There are so many families moving in, and these families are buying homes and need fencing. We want to be known as the go-to location for their fencing needs."

The Bozeman family is already well established in the Houston and Katy areas because of the family's charitable outreach through the Bozeman Foundation. Tracy Bozeman served as an elected municipal utility company board member for more than seven years.

"We foresee ourselves continuing to be involved in area events like becoming high school sponsors or helping the community in other ways," she said. "We have quite a large family and we're interested in developing a legacy for the next generation."

Both the Bozemans have spent their careers owning and operating several businesses. Brett Bozeman is a petroleum engineer who has led companies in the oil and gas industry while Tracy Bozeman has worked in insurance for 22 years. Brett Bozeman spent the majority of his life in the Houston area, and Tracy Bozeman has lived there for more than 19 years.

Top Rail Fence Northwest Houston is the second franchise location to open in Texas, bringing top-of-the-line quality and top-notch service to homeowners and businesses throughout the region. Mark Thorn will serve as the general manager for the Top Rail Fence Northwest Houston location.

The fencing company offers residential, commercial and agricultural fencing types, including aluminum, wood, and vinyl. Top Rail Fence is part of the growing family of home services franchises within HomeFront Brands.

"We're very eager to get started and want the community to know we're ready to build their fence tomorrow," Tracy Bozeman said.

To learn more about Top Rail Fence in Northwest Houston, please visit https://toprailfence.com/locations/northwest-houston.

About Top Rail Fence

Top Rail Fence got its start in 2014 in Greenville, South Carolina as Brookview Fencing, a veteran-owned and family-operated business. In 2022, the company joined the HomeFront Brands family of companies to serve more communities as Top Rail Fence. Since that time, Top Rail Fence has added locations throughout the United States and is continuing to expand. It strives to be at the top rail in customer responsiveness, quality design and materials, on-time delivery and installation, and in customer satisfaction. The company provides fencing solutions for residential, commercial and agricultural locations and offers wood, aluminum, vinyl, and chain link to provide the right fence to fit the customer's needs. For more information about Top Rail Fence, please visit https://toprailfence.com/.

About HomeFront Brands:

HomeFront Brands empowers entrepreneurs to create thriving franchised residential and commercial property service brands. Driven by an experienced team of franchise executives and rooted in family values, HomeFront Brands helps emerging or established concepts accelerate their growth by delivering enterprise-level solutions to local business owners who aspire to build a dynasty and create generational wealth. By leveraging integrated technology, data-driven intelligence and advanced learning management systems, HomeFront Brands is building a foundation for its brands -- Window Hero, The Designery, Temporary Wall Systems, BiltRite Home Inspections, Top Rail Fence and Mozzie Dome – to transform lives through franchise ownership.

For more information about HomeFront Brands' current solutions, new business development, and franchising opportunities, please visit HomeFrontBrands.com.

