Top-ranked university expands into The Northeast Science & Technology Center

Develop novel imaging and photoresponsive materials to study pathological processes

Create polymeric systems for drug delivery and gene therapy

Innovate chemical recycling strategies for consumer plastics

Investigate water–particulate interactions that govern the fate of contaminants to design sustainable solutions for global environmental challenges

"By becoming the first academic partner at NEST, NJIT is achieving a significant milestone in the creation of a life science, technology, and pharmaceutical research hub," said NJIT President Teik C. Lim. "Our researchers and students will utilize the facility to explore cutting-edge fields, including life sciences, biomedical engineering, biology, material science and engineering, chemical engineering, chemistry, computing, and artificial intelligence. And the NJIT @ NEST Center for Translational Research will expand upon our track record of translating fundamental research into products and services that benefit humanity while also expanding New Jersey's economy and strengthening its technological workforce."

Lim noted NJIT's environmental engineering research program has been able to grow its environmental systems modeling, water and wastewater treatment, site remediation, and environmental impact analysis studies on the Newark campus since moving research teams to NEST, just a few miles away.

"Moving to NEST affords NJIT students with world-class laboratory facilities," confirmed Matt Flath, the Senior Vice President of Asset Management of Onyx Equities, a joint owner of the campus. "Our site allows them incredible access to the researchers and organizations that are already at the NEST Center, and those who will join in the months and years to come."

In addition to Onyx Equities, Machine Investment Group, and Pivot Real Estate Partners also have an ownership stake in the NEST Center.

About the Northeast Science and Technology (NEST) Center

The Northeast Science and Technology (NEST) Center is a 100+ acre life science campus in Kenilworth, NJ. The campus is purpose-built and zoned for life science innovation, answering a need for immediately available, turn-key, and customizable office, laboratory, and bio-manufacturing space in the tri-state area. For more information about NEST, visit www.NestCenter.com.

About NJIT

New Jersey Institute of Technology (NJIT) is the greatest producer of technological talent and knowledge in New Jersey and is a nexus of innovation — a physical and intellectual focal point for innovative ideas, actions, and people. NJIT is the only public university in New Jersey and one of only 54 universities nationally to receive a five-star rating in Money's annual best colleges list. The Wall Street Journal ranks NJIT No. 26 nationally for alumni salaries, No. 30 for upward mobility and No. 50 for value. NJIT also is among the top 2% of universities for alumni earnings, according to PayScale.com, and is ranked No. 23 nationally by The Princeton Review as a Best Value College, in addition to being rated among the top 50 public national universities and top 100 overall by U.S. News & World Report. NJIT also is the only polytechnic university that is an R1 (highest level) Carnegie Classification research university and is designated both an Asian-American and Hispanic serving institution.

About Onyx Equities, LLC

Headquartered in Woodbridge, New Jersey, Onyx Equities, LLC is a leading, full-service real estate firm specializing in investment, asset repositioning and ground-up development. Since its founding in 2004, Onyx has acquired more than $4 billion worth of diverse real estate assets throughout New Jersey, New York, and Pennsylvania, and has executed over $1 billion in capital improvement projects under its signature repositioning program. For more information about Onyx Equities, visit www.OnyxEquites.com.

About Machine Investment Group

Machine Investment Group (MIG) is a real estate investment platform focused on opportunistic, distressed, and special situations across the United States. MIG invests primarily in the middle market, where its reputation as a reliable counterparty, solutions-oriented approach, and extensive direct sourcing relationships distinguish the firm from the competition. MIG's strict risk discipline, institutional operating processes, and sourcing network have been developed and tested over market cycles, overseen by a senior management team with experience managing investment vehicles totaling ~$2.4 billion. For more information, please visit https://machineinv.com/.

Media Contact:

Jeff Rusack

KNB Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE Northeast Science and Technology (NEST)