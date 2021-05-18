Top-Rated Accounting Platform, Accounting Seed, Releases New Bank Reconciliation

"The Koali Release puts power in the user's hands to manage their bank reconciliation with ease." Tweet this

Users can expect the following Bank Reconciliation enhancements with the Koali Release:

New UI, with upgrade to Salesforce's Lightning Web Components (LWC).

UI features a calculator to view updated amounts/balances in real-time.

Doubled the number of records per bank reconciliation to 8,000.

Pin calculator to the top so it is always visible and users can always see amounts/balances as records are being cleared/uncleared.

Automatic clearing and saving of records from Bank Direct Connect.

Ability to batch clear/unclear up to 100 records per page.

Quick and easy access to create the next bank reconciliation.

And much more!

The Koali Release brings other vital features and updates, such as accounting period recurring tasks, automated job results (with new dashboards and reports), updates to the Bank Direct Connect Account Matching feature, and enhancements to the cash in and cash out functions, time cards, and overall reporting.



For more information on this new technology, watch this overview webinar .



About Accounting Seed

Headquartered in Columbia, Maryland, Accounting Seed was founded in 2008 by Tony Zorc, a CPA and former CFO who believes in a better way to do accounting. The platform's innovative, flexible, and robust architecture allows customers to manage their financial data their way. Powered by the Salesforce platform, Accounting Seed's secure and trusted technology enables a 360-degree view of a customer's business, putting the time back in their hands. For more information, visit accountingseed.com.

