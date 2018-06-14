Top Reasons Travel Insurance Claims Are Delayed or Denied

WARWICK, R.I., June 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- In an effort to help travelers better understand travel insurance and the claims process, InsureMyTrip announces the most common reasons why claims are typically delayed or denied, based on industry data. The results suggest that travelers who closely review their policies and are mindful of claim documentation requirements prior to departure are more likely to experience positive outcomes.
- Avoid claim processing delays by gathering all paperwork and documentation in advance. Obtain any claims-related medical documents and/or police reports prior to returning home.
- Understand travel insurance policy language prior to trip departure.
- Buy travel insurance early to boost eligibility for time-sensitive benefits and ensure trip cost is accurate.
- Expect claim processing delays following major travel events, like hurricanes.
Based on industry data, these are the most common scenarios why a claim is denied or delayed and tips for avoiding these outcomes:
|
CLAIM ISSUE
|
TIP
|
Reason for canceling a trip is not
|
Review the policy with a licensed travel
|
Pre-existing medical condition not
|
Request a plan that includes a pre-existing
|
Failed to meet definition of being
|
Ask physician to provide insurance company
|
Does not meet required
|
Review policy with a licensed travel insurance
|
Missed paperwork, inaccurate
|
Follow instructions on claim form and forward
|
Failed to seek medical treatment
|
Seek treatment prior to returning home and
In addition to the release of the claims data, InsureMyTrip also moves to expand its award-winning Anytime Advocates© program that provides claims assistance and educational resources for travelers following a surge in travel insurance claims in 2017.
Since the program began nearly a decade ago, Anytime Advocates© has saved policyholders over $1,150,000, marking a significant industry milestone that highlights the value and need for professional claims assistance and dispute resolution services for travel insurance policyholders. Over 90 percent of claims advocacy customers have been satisfied with the outcome.
All travelers that purchase a policy through InsureMyTrip have access to Anytime Advocates© and the following services:
Claims assistance — Receive expert advice on how to navigate the claims process and file a claim properly with your travel insurance provider.
Dispute resolution — Anytime Advocates© will check the status of a claim. If a claim is denied, an advocate will work on behalf of the customer to learn why or to help with the appeal process.
