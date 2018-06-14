Top Reasons Travel Insurance Claims Are Delayed or Denied

Avoid claim processing delays by gathering all paperwork and documentation in advance. Obtain any claims-related medical documents and/or police reports prior to returning home.

Understand travel insurance policy language prior to trip departure.

Buy travel insurance early to boost eligibility for time-sensitive benefits and ensure trip cost is accurate.

Expect claim processing delays following major travel events, like hurricanes.

Based on industry data, these are the most common scenarios why a claim is denied or delayed and tips for avoiding these outcomes:

CLAIM ISSUE TIP Reason for canceling a trip is not

covered under policy. Review the policy with a licensed travel

insurance expert prior to purchase. Check

covered perils and exclusions. Pre-existing medical condition not

covered under policy. Request a plan that includes a pre-existing

medical conditions waiver. This is a time-

sensitive benefit that is available when all

eligibility requirements are met. Failed to meet definition of being

sick or injured under policy terms. Ask physician to provide insurance company

with details about treatment, medical

conditions and prognosis. Read policy for

specifics on what may qualify as an illness

or injury. Does not meet required

timeframe for a flight delay. Review policy with a licensed travel insurance

expert prior to purchase for clarification on

benefits. A travel delay must be for a certain

number of hours and varies by plan. Missed paperwork, inaccurate

information, or wrong claim form

submitted. Follow instructions on claim form and forward

all requested documentation. Contact the

travel insurance company immediately after

an issue arises. Save all paperwork related to

the trip. Expect to provide receipts and

a complete travel itinerary for any claim.

Claims typically take a minimum of 30 days to process. Failed to seek medical treatment

after becoming ill or injured

during a trip. Seek treatment prior to returning home and

save all medical documentation.

In addition to the release of the claims data, InsureMyTrip also moves to expand its award-winning Anytime Advocates© program that provides claims assistance and educational resources for travelers following a surge in travel insurance claims in 2017.

Since the program began nearly a decade ago, Anytime Advocates© has saved policyholders over $1,150,000, marking a significant industry milestone that highlights the value and need for professional claims assistance and dispute resolution services for travel insurance policyholders. Over 90 percent of claims advocacy customers have been satisfied with the outcome.

All travelers that purchase a policy through InsureMyTrip have access to Anytime Advocates© and the following services:

Claims assistance — Receive expert advice on how to navigate the claims process and file a claim properly with your travel insurance provider.

Dispute resolution — Anytime Advocates© will check the status of a claim. If a claim is denied, an advocate will work on behalf of the customer to learn why or to help with the appeal process.

Over ninety percent of InsureMyTrip claims advocacy customers were satisfied with the outcome.

