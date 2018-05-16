Top Robotics Market 2018-2023: Focus on Articulated, SCARA, Cartesian, Parallel, and Collaborative, Logistics, Domestic, Medical, Field, and Defense, Rescue, & Security Robots

The top industrial robotics market is expected to grow from USD 44.02 Billion in 2018 to USD 69.14 Billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 9.45% during the forecast period; the top service robotics market is expected to grow from USD 11.27 Billion in 2018 to USD 29.76 Billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 21.44% during the forecast period. The growth of the top robotics market is driven by factors such increasing demand for service robots from medical and healthcare sectors, and growing investments for automation in various industries.

Articulated robots are expected to hold the largest share of the top industrial robotics market in 2018 owing to increased payload capacity, work envelope, reliability, and speed. Articulated robots are used in several applications, including welding, painting, assembly, packaging, palletizing, depalletizing, machine tending, sealing, gluing, cutting, cleaning, deburring, die casting, grinding, polishing, material handling, case packing, pick and place, pre-machining, and press brake tending. However, the market for collaborative robots is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period.

Among all industries, the metals and machinery industry has been among the versatile industries for automation solutions. It performs several functions ranging from small details to higher performance in complex tasks. With growing demand for machines in industries, such as agriculture, packaging, and manufacturing, for various applications, the top industrial robots market for the metals and machinery industry is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. However, the automotive industry is expected to hold the largest share of the top industrial robotics market in 2018.

Professional robots are expected to hold the largest share of the top service robotics market in 2018. The major factors driving the market for professional robots include the integration of service robots with various technologies, increase in demand for warehouse automation, short- to medium-term payback period, and high return on investment (ROI). However, the market for personal and domestics robots is expected to grow at a higher rate during the forecast period.

Among all applications, domestic applications are expected to hold the largest share of the top service robotics market in 2018. Growing demand for domestic robots for domestic applications such as vacuum cleaning and lawn mowing is the key factor driving the growth of the market. However, the market for entertainment, education, and personal applications is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. The increasing number of working officials across the world is expected to put forth a need for service robots for providing companionship to the elderly and toddlers.

Top Robotics Market



Top robotics market refers to industrial and service robots that currently dominate the overall robotics market and hold significant potential for future diffusion and deployment across diversified application verticals. Despite the high rate of adoption of industrial robots in SMEs, there still exist restraints for the adoption of industrial robots for low-volume production. As industrial robots are designed as per the requirements of the application, it is an inevitable process of modifying or reconfiguring industrial robots every time the application is changed.

The cost of reconfiguration and reinstallation of robots is high for lower volume production. Hence, high overall installation cost for low-volume production applications is a key factor that restraints the growth of the top industrial robotics market. For top service robotics market, the performance of service robots in untested environments and the lack of high-level interfacing are the major factors restraining the growth of the market.



Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Market Opportunities in Top Robotics Market

4.2 Top Robotics Market, By Robotics Type

4.3 Top Industrial Robotics Market, By Industry and Top Service Robotics Market, By Application

4.4 Top Robotics Market, Geographic Analysis

4.5 Top Industrial Robotics Market, By Country

4.6 Top Service Robotics Market, By Country



5 Top Robotics Market, By Robotics Type

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Top Industrial Robotics

5.3 Top Service Robotics



6 Market Overview of Top Industrial Robotics Market

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Market Dynamics

6.2.1 Drivers

6.2.1.1 Increase in Investments for Automation in Industries

6.2.1.2 Growing Demand From SMEs in Developing Countries

6.2.2 Restraints

6.2.2.1 High Overall Installation Cost for Low-Volume Production Applications

6.2.3 Opportunities

6.2.3.1 Increase in Demand for Low-Cost Industrial Robots Capable of Working in Collaboration With Humans

6.2.4 Challenges

6.2.4.1 Manufacturing Advanced Robotic Systems to Meet Customer Requirements in the Era of Iiot

6.2.4.2 Addressing the Need to Safely Handle Industrial-Grade Operations

6.3 Value Chain Analysis

6.4 Technology Trends



7 Top Industrial Robotics Market, By Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Articulated Robots

7.3 Scara Robots

7.4 Parallel Robots

7.5 Cartesian Robots

7.6 Collaborative Robots



8 Top Industrial Robotics Market, By Industry

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Automotive

8.3 Electrical and Electronics

8.4 Metals and Machinery

8.5 Chemicals, Rubber, and Plastics

8.6 Food & Beverages

8.7 Precision Engineering and Optics

8.8 Pharmaceuticals and Cosmetics

8.9 Others



9 Geographic Analysis of Top Industrial Robotics Market

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.2.1 US

9.2.2 Canada

9.2.3 Mexico

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 Germany

9.3.2 Italy

9.3.3 Spain

9.3.4 France

9.3.5 UK

9.3.6 Rest of Europe

9.4 APAC

9.4.1 China

9.4.2 South Korea

9.4.3 Japan

9.4.4 Taiwan

9.4.5 Thailand

9.4.6 India

9.4.7 Rest of APAC

9.5 RoW

9.5.1 Middle East and Africa

9.5.2 South America



10 Competitive Landscape of Top Industrial Robotics Market

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Top Industrial Robotics Market Ranking Analysis, 2017

10.3 Competitive Situations and Trends

10.3.1 Product Launches

10.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations

10.3.3 Expansions

10.3.4 Contracts and Agreements

10.3.5 Acquisitions



11 Market Overview of Top Service Robotics Market

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Market Dynamics

11.2.1 Drivers

11.2.1.1 High Adoption of Robots for Personal Use

11.2.1.2 Increasing Demand From Medical and Healthcare Sectors

11.2.2 Restraints

11.2.2.1 Performance in Untested Environment and Lack of High-Level Interfacing

11.2.3 Opportunities

11.2.3.1 Focus on Developing Robots With Special Features to Add Value

11.2.3.2 Increasing Geriatric Population Worldwide Boosting Demand for Service Robots for Elderly Assistance

11.2.4 Challenges

11.2.4.1 Safety Concerns While Working With Humans

11.3 Value Chain Analysis

11.4 Technology Trends



12 Top Service Robotics Market, By Type

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Professional Robots

12.3 Personal and Domestic Robots



13 Top Service Robotics Market, By Application

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Domestic

13.2.1 Floor-Cleaning Robots

13.2.2 Lawn-Cleaning Robots

13.2.3 Pool-Cleaning Robots

13.2.4 Window-Cleaning Robots

13.2.5 Others

13.3 Entertainment, Education, and Personal

13.3.1 Entertainment Robots

13.3.2 Education Robots

13.3.3 Personal Robots

13.4 Defense, Rescue, and Security

13.4.1 Demining Robots

13.4.2 Fire and Bomb Fighting Robots

13.4.3 Unmanned Aerial Vehicles

13.4.4 Others

13.5 Field

13.5.1 Milking Robots

13.5.2 Agriculture Robots

13.5.3 Forestry

13.6 Medical

13.6.1 Surgery Assistance Robots

13.6.2 Diagnostic Robots

13.6.3 Other Medical Robots

13.7 Public Relations and Inspection

13.7.1 Telepresence Robots

13.7.2 Inspection and Maintenance Robots

13.8 Logistics

13.9 Human Exoskeleton

13.10 Construction



14 Geographic Analysis of Top Service Robotics Market

14.1 Introduction

14.2 North America

14.2.1 US

14.2.2 Canada

14.2.3 Mexico

14.3 Europe

14.3.1 UK

14.3.2 Germany

14.3.3 France

14.3.4 Rest of Europe

14.4 APAC

14.4.1 Japan

14.4.2 China

14.4.3 India

14.4.4 South Korea

14.4.5 Rest of APAC

14.5 RoW

14.5.1 Middle East & Africa

14.5.2 South America



15 Competitive Landscape of Top Service Robotics Market

15.1 Introduction

15.2 Top Service Robotics Market Ranking Analysis, 2017

15.3 Competitive Situations and Trends

15.3.1 Product Launches

15.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations

15.3.3 Expansions

15.3.4 Contracts and Agreements

15.3.5 Acquisitions



16 Company Profiles

16.1 Key Players

16.1.1 ABB

16.1.2 Fanuc

16.1.3 Kuka

16.1.4 Yaskawa

16.1.5 Northrop Grumman

16.1.6 Honda Motor

16.1.7 Kawasaki Heavy Industries

16.1.8 Irobot

16.1.9 DJI

16.1.10 3DR

16.2 Other Key Players

16.2.1 Intuitive Surgical

16.2.2 Samsung Electronics

16.2.3 Nachi-Fujikoshi

16.2.4 Mitsubishi

16.2.5 Denso

16.2.6 Omron Adept Technologies

16.2.7 Parrot

16.2.8 Geckosystems

16.2.9 Kongsberg Maritime

16.2.10 Delaval

16.2.11 Universal Robots

16.2.12 Rethink Robotics



