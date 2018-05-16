Top Robotics Market 2018-2023: Focus on Articulated, SCARA, Cartesian, Parallel, and Collaborative, Logistics, Domestic, Medical, Field, and Defense, Rescue, & Security Robots

DUBLIN, May 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Top Robotics Market by Top Industrial Robotics (Articulated, SCARA, Cartesian, Parallel, and Collaborative), Top Service Robotics (Logistics, Domestic, Medical, Field, and Defense, Rescue, & Security) - Global Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The top industrial robotics market is expected to grow from USD 44.02 Billion in 2018 to USD 69.14 Billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 9.45% during the forecast period; the top service robotics market is expected to grow from USD 11.27 Billion in 2018 to USD 29.76 Billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 21.44% during the forecast period. The growth of the top robotics market is driven by factors such increasing demand for service robots from medical and healthcare sectors, and growing investments for automation in various industries.
Articulated robots are expected to hold the largest share of the top industrial robotics market in 2018 owing to increased payload capacity, work envelope, reliability, and speed. Articulated robots are used in several applications, including welding, painting, assembly, packaging, palletizing, depalletizing, machine tending, sealing, gluing, cutting, cleaning, deburring, die casting, grinding, polishing, material handling, case packing, pick and place, pre-machining, and press brake tending. However, the market for collaborative robots is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period.
Among all industries, the metals and machinery industry has been among the versatile industries for automation solutions. It performs several functions ranging from small details to higher performance in complex tasks. With growing demand for machines in industries, such as agriculture, packaging, and manufacturing, for various applications, the top industrial robots market for the metals and machinery industry is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. However, the automotive industry is expected to hold the largest share of the top industrial robotics market in 2018.
Professional robots are expected to hold the largest share of the top service robotics market in 2018. The major factors driving the market for professional robots include the integration of service robots with various technologies, increase in demand for warehouse automation, short- to medium-term payback period, and high return on investment (ROI). However, the market for personal and domestics robots is expected to grow at a higher rate during the forecast period.
Among all applications, domestic applications are expected to hold the largest share of the top service robotics market in 2018. Growing demand for domestic robots for domestic applications such as vacuum cleaning and lawn mowing is the key factor driving the growth of the market. However, the market for entertainment, education, and personal applications is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. The increasing number of working officials across the world is expected to put forth a need for service robots for providing companionship to the elderly and toddlers.
Top Robotics Market
Top robotics market refers to industrial and service robots that currently dominate the overall robotics market and hold significant potential for future diffusion and deployment across diversified application verticals. Despite the high rate of adoption of industrial robots in SMEs, there still exist restraints for the adoption of industrial robots for low-volume production. As industrial robots are designed as per the requirements of the application, it is an inevitable process of modifying or reconfiguring industrial robots every time the application is changed.
The cost of reconfiguration and reinstallation of robots is high for lower volume production. Hence, high overall installation cost for low-volume production applications is a key factor that restraints the growth of the top industrial robotics market. For top service robotics market, the performance of service robots in untested environments and the lack of high-level interfacing are the major factors restraining the growth of the market.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Market Opportunities in Top Robotics Market
4.2 Top Robotics Market, By Robotics Type
4.3 Top Industrial Robotics Market, By Industry and Top Service Robotics Market, By Application
4.4 Top Robotics Market, Geographic Analysis
4.5 Top Industrial Robotics Market, By Country
4.6 Top Service Robotics Market, By Country
5 Top Robotics Market, By Robotics Type
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Top Industrial Robotics
5.3 Top Service Robotics
6 Market Overview of Top Industrial Robotics Market
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Market Dynamics
6.2.1 Drivers
6.2.1.1 Increase in Investments for Automation in Industries
6.2.1.2 Growing Demand From SMEs in Developing Countries
6.2.2 Restraints
6.2.2.1 High Overall Installation Cost for Low-Volume Production Applications
6.2.3 Opportunities
6.2.3.1 Increase in Demand for Low-Cost Industrial Robots Capable of Working in Collaboration With Humans
6.2.4 Challenges
6.2.4.1 Manufacturing Advanced Robotic Systems to Meet Customer Requirements in the Era of Iiot
6.2.4.2 Addressing the Need to Safely Handle Industrial-Grade Operations
6.3 Value Chain Analysis
6.4 Technology Trends
7 Top Industrial Robotics Market, By Type
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Articulated Robots
7.3 Scara Robots
7.4 Parallel Robots
7.5 Cartesian Robots
7.6 Collaborative Robots
8 Top Industrial Robotics Market, By Industry
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Automotive
8.3 Electrical and Electronics
8.4 Metals and Machinery
8.5 Chemicals, Rubber, and Plastics
8.6 Food & Beverages
8.7 Precision Engineering and Optics
8.8 Pharmaceuticals and Cosmetics
8.9 Others
9 Geographic Analysis of Top Industrial Robotics Market
9.1 Introduction
9.2 North America
9.2.1 US
9.2.2 Canada
9.2.3 Mexico
9.3 Europe
9.3.1 Germany
9.3.2 Italy
9.3.3 Spain
9.3.4 France
9.3.5 UK
9.3.6 Rest of Europe
9.4 APAC
9.4.1 China
9.4.2 South Korea
9.4.3 Japan
9.4.4 Taiwan
9.4.5 Thailand
9.4.6 India
9.4.7 Rest of APAC
9.5 RoW
9.5.1 Middle East and Africa
9.5.2 South America
10 Competitive Landscape of Top Industrial Robotics Market
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Top Industrial Robotics Market Ranking Analysis, 2017
10.3 Competitive Situations and Trends
10.3.1 Product Launches
10.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations
10.3.3 Expansions
10.3.4 Contracts and Agreements
10.3.5 Acquisitions
11 Market Overview of Top Service Robotics Market
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Market Dynamics
11.2.1 Drivers
11.2.1.1 High Adoption of Robots for Personal Use
11.2.1.2 Increasing Demand From Medical and Healthcare Sectors
11.2.2 Restraints
11.2.2.1 Performance in Untested Environment and Lack of High-Level Interfacing
11.2.3 Opportunities
11.2.3.1 Focus on Developing Robots With Special Features to Add Value
11.2.3.2 Increasing Geriatric Population Worldwide Boosting Demand for Service Robots for Elderly Assistance
11.2.4 Challenges
11.2.4.1 Safety Concerns While Working With Humans
11.3 Value Chain Analysis
11.4 Technology Trends
12 Top Service Robotics Market, By Type
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Professional Robots
12.3 Personal and Domestic Robots
13 Top Service Robotics Market, By Application
13.1 Introduction
13.2 Domestic
13.2.1 Floor-Cleaning Robots
13.2.2 Lawn-Cleaning Robots
13.2.3 Pool-Cleaning Robots
13.2.4 Window-Cleaning Robots
13.2.5 Others
13.3 Entertainment, Education, and Personal
13.3.1 Entertainment Robots
13.3.2 Education Robots
13.3.3 Personal Robots
13.4 Defense, Rescue, and Security
13.4.1 Demining Robots
13.4.2 Fire and Bomb Fighting Robots
13.4.3 Unmanned Aerial Vehicles
13.4.4 Others
13.5 Field
13.5.1 Milking Robots
13.5.2 Agriculture Robots
13.5.3 Forestry
13.6 Medical
13.6.1 Surgery Assistance Robots
13.6.2 Diagnostic Robots
13.6.3 Other Medical Robots
13.7 Public Relations and Inspection
13.7.1 Telepresence Robots
13.7.2 Inspection and Maintenance Robots
13.8 Logistics
13.9 Human Exoskeleton
13.10 Construction
14 Geographic Analysis of Top Service Robotics Market
14.1 Introduction
14.2 North America
14.2.1 US
14.2.2 Canada
14.2.3 Mexico
14.3 Europe
14.3.1 UK
14.3.2 Germany
14.3.3 France
14.3.4 Rest of Europe
14.4 APAC
14.4.1 Japan
14.4.2 China
14.4.3 India
14.4.4 South Korea
14.4.5 Rest of APAC
14.5 RoW
14.5.1 Middle East & Africa
14.5.2 South America
15 Competitive Landscape of Top Service Robotics Market
15.1 Introduction
15.2 Top Service Robotics Market Ranking Analysis, 2017
15.3 Competitive Situations and Trends
15.3.1 Product Launches
15.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations
15.3.3 Expansions
15.3.4 Contracts and Agreements
15.3.5 Acquisitions
16 Company Profiles
16.1 Key Players
16.1.1 ABB
16.1.2 Fanuc
16.1.3 Kuka
16.1.4 Yaskawa
16.1.5 Northrop Grumman
16.1.6 Honda Motor
16.1.7 Kawasaki Heavy Industries
16.1.8 Irobot
16.1.9 DJI
16.1.10 3DR
16.2 Other Key Players
16.2.1 Intuitive Surgical
16.2.2 Samsung Electronics
16.2.3 Nachi-Fujikoshi
16.2.4 Mitsubishi
16.2.5 Denso
16.2.6 Omron Adept Technologies
16.2.7 Parrot
16.2.8 Geckosystems
16.2.9 Kongsberg Maritime
16.2.10 Delaval
16.2.11 Universal Robots
16.2.12 Rethink Robotics
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/2tn8ml/top_robotics?w=5
Media Contact:
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/top-robotics-market-2018-2023-focus-on-articulated-scara-cartesian-parallel-and-collaborative-logistics-domestic-medical-field-and-defense-rescue--security-robots-300649530.html
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article