Top Sacramento Area Dentist Dr. Devan Dalla Introduces Advanced CT Scan and Intraoral Scanning Technology at DNTL Hub

DNTL Hub, led by Dr. Devan Dalla, has invested in cutting-edge diagnostic technology including CT scanning capabilities and TRIOS intraoral scanners. These advanced tools enable more precise detection of tooth fractures and cracks while enhancing patient comfort and treatment outcomes across multiple locations serving the Sacramento, Galt, Lodi, and Elk Grove communities.

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Nov. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DNTL Hub, a premier family dental practice led by Dr. Devan Dalla with multiple locations throughout the Sacramento County area, is elevating the standard of dental care with the addition of state-of-the-art CT scan technology and TRIOS intraoral scanning systems. These advanced diagnostic tools represent a significant leap forward in the practice's ability to identify dental issues with unprecedented precision, particularly in detecting cracks and tooth fractures that might otherwise go unnoticed with traditional imaging methods.

DNTL Hub

The new CT scan technology provides three-dimensional views of teeth, bone structure, and surrounding tissues, allowing Dr. Dalla and the DNTL Hub team to diagnose complex dental conditions with remarkable accuracy. This advanced imaging is particularly valuable for identifying hairline fractures, assessing root canal complications, and planning implant placements with precision. Combined with the TRIOS intraoral scanner, which creates detailed digital impressions without uncomfortable traditional molds, patients now benefit from faster, more comfortable, and more accurate dental care.

"The addition of CT scan technology for precise diagnosis of cracks and tooth fractures, as well as intraoral scanning with TRIOS, represents our commitment to providing the most advanced care available," says Dr. Devan Dalla. "These technological advancements allow us to see what we couldn't see before, catch problems earlier, and treat them more effectively. Our patients deserve the best diagnostic tools available, and we're committed to staying at the forefront of dental technology."

With locations serving Galt, Lodi, Elk Grove, and surrounding Sacramento County communities, DNTL Hub has built a reputation for combining advanced technology with compassionate, patient-centered care. The practice offers comprehensive dental services ranging from routine cleanings and pediatric care to complex restorative procedures and emergency dentistry. DNTL Hub also provides emergency dental care in Elk Grove, ensuring patients have access to prompt treatment when urgent dental issues arise, often with same-day appointments available.

The integration of CT scanning and digital intraoral scanning reflects DNTL Hub's ongoing commitment to investing in technologies that improve diagnostic accuracy and patient experience. Traditional dental X-rays, while valuable, provide only two-dimensional images and can miss certain types of damage. The new CT system enables the team to rotate and examine teeth from every angle, leading to more confident diagnoses and better treatment planning.

DNTL Hub's state-of-the-art facility features an in-office lab capable of producing same-day crowns, utilizes 3D printing technology, and houses in-office zirconia milling capabilities. The practice is recognized as one of the leading all-on-4 dental implant centers in the region, offering families convenient access to advanced care without the need to visit multiple specialists.

More About Dr. Devan Dalla and DNTL Hub

Dr. Devan Dalla is a graduate of New York University – College of Dentistry and has been in practice since 2008. While at NYU, Dr. Dalla was awarded Honors in Implantology as well as the Dr. Bernard E. Rudner Memorial Award for demonstrating superior clinical performance in providing comprehensive oral care. Prior to moving to the United States, Dr. Dalla earned a Bachelor's Degree in dental surgery from one of the leading dental schools in India, graduating top of his class.

Dr. Dalla has always had a passion for serving his community. In his quest to provide underserved communities with quality dental care, he created a non-profit organization called "Raahat" which provided free dental services to children and those who cannot afford dental care. Dr. Dalla is committed to staying at the forefront of dentistry by participating in regular educational courses and workshops. He is an active member of the American Dental Association (ADA) and the American Academy of Implant Dentistry (AAID), and specializes in dental implant procedures.

DNTL Hub serves families throughout Sacramento County with multiple convenient locations. The practice welcomes patients of all ages and offers flexible scheduling, financing options, and accepts most major dental insurance plans. With a focus on patient comfort and comprehensive care, DNTL Hub provides a full range of dental services in a welcoming, state-of-the-art environment.

For more information about DNTL Hub or to schedule an appointment, please visit www.dntlhub.com. For emergency dental care in Elk Grove, visit www.dntlhub.com/emergency-dental-care-elk-grove.

Media Contact

Jackson Leonard

DNTL Hub

(209) 916-1000

https://www.dntlhub.com

SOURCE DNTL Hub