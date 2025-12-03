DNTL Hub Named Best Dentist in Galt for 2025 Based on Verified Google Reviews

DNTL Hub, a premier family dental practice led by Dr. Devan Dalla with locations in Galt, Elk Grove, and Dixon, has been named Best Dentist in Galt for 2025 by BusinessRate based on verified Google Reviews. This recognition highlights the practice's commitment to exceptional patient care and service excellence across Sacramento County.

GALT, Calif., Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DNTL Hub has been officially recognized as the Best of 2025 Galt Award Winner in the Dentist category, an honor based on verified data from Google Reviews and certified by BusinessRate. This recognition is earned through authentic feedback from patients, not by application or nomination, underscoring the genuine quality of care provided by Dr. Devan Dalla and the DNTL Hub team.

The BusinessRate BEST of 2025 Awards identify local leaders in customer satisfaction, brand reputation, and service excellence using publicly available Google review data. This comprehensive rating system ranks businesses against local competitors, with DNTL Hub emerging as a standout in the Galt dental community.

DNTL Hub has built a reputation for combining advanced technology with compassionate, patient-centered care. The practice features state-of-the-art diagnostic equipment including CT scan technology and TRIOS intraoral scanning systems, an in-office lab capable of producing same-day crowns, 3D printing capabilities, and in-office zirconia milling. As one of the region's leading all-on-4 dental implant centers, DNTL Hub offers families convenient access to advanced care without the need to visit multiple specialists.

"We are honored to receive this recognition from our patients and the community," says Dr. Devan Dalla. "This award reflects the dedication of our entire team to providing exceptional dental care in a comfortable, welcoming environment. Our patients are like family, and their feedback means everything to us."

The practice welcomes patients of all ages, from children experiencing their first dental visit to seniors requiring comprehensive restorative care. Services include routine cleanings, pediatric dentistry, orthodontics including Invisalign, dental implants, emergency dentistry, cosmetic procedures, and complex restorative treatments. The team prides itself on flexible scheduling, same-day appointments for many procedures, and a commitment to making every patient feel at home.

DNTL Hub serves the greater Sacramento County area with three convenient locations: the flagship office in Galt at 10360 Twin Cities Rd, Suite 10; Elk Grove at 9098 Laguna Main St, Suite 4; and Dixon at 1300 N Lincoln Street. All locations offer extended hours Monday through Friday to accommodate busy family schedules.

More About Dr. Devan Dalla and DNTL Hub

Dr. Devan Dalla is a graduate of New York University – College of Dentistry and has been in practice since 2008. While at NYU, Dr. Dalla was awarded Honors in Implantology as well as the Dr. Bernard E. Rudner Memorial Award for demonstrating superior clinical performance in providing comprehensive oral care. Prior to moving to the United States, Dr. Dalla earned a Bachelor's Degree in dental surgery from one of the leading dental schools in India, graduating top of his class.

Dr. Dalla has always had a passion for serving his community. In his quest to provide underserved communities with quality dental care, he created a non-profit organization called "Raahat" which provided free dental services to children and those who cannot afford dental care. He is an active member of multiple dental affiliations including the American Dental Association (ADA) and the American Academy of Implant Dentistry (AAID). Dr. Dalla is committed to staying at the forefront of dentistry by participating in regular educational courses and workshops.

For more information about DNTL Hub or to schedule an appointment, please visit www.dntlhub.com.

