Top Salt Lake City Oculofacial Plastic Surgeon Dr. Kian Eftekhari to Present at the 2026 Vegas Cosmetic Surgery & Aesthetic Dermatology Conference

Dr. Kian Eftekhari of the Eyelid Center of Utah will speak at the 2026 Vegas Cosmetic Surgery & Aesthetic Dermatology (VCS) Conference, held May 28–30 at the Fontainebleau Las Vegas. His presentation, "The Smallest Frontier in Facial Rejuvenation: The 5-Minute Ptosis Operation," will explore minimally invasive surgical approaches to droopy eyelid repair.

SALT LAKE CITY, May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Kian Eftekhari, board-certified oculofacial plastic and reconstructive surgeon and founder of the Eyelid Center of Utah, has been invited to present at the 2026 Vegas Cosmetic Surgery & Aesthetic Dermatology (VCS) Conference, taking place May 28–30 at the Fontainebleau Las Vegas. Dr. Eftekhari will deliver a session titled "The Smallest Frontier in Facial Rejuvenation: The 5-Minute Ptosis Operation," addressing refined surgical techniques for treating droopy upper eyelids.

Dr. Kian Eftekhari

Ptosis, or drooping of the upper eyelid, is a condition that can affect appearance, peripheral vision, and overall eye comfort. While traditional ptosis correction has long involved more extensive surgical approaches, advances in technique and instrumentation have made it possible for skilled oculoplastic surgeons to perform certain ptosis repairs through small incisions in significantly less operative time. Dr. Eftekhari's presentation will examine how these refined approaches fit into a broader facial rejuvenation strategy, with an emphasis on patient selection, anatomical considerations, and recovery.

The Vegas Cosmetic Surgery & Aesthetic Dermatology Conference is widely regarded as one of the longest-standing multispecialty events in aesthetic medicine, bringing together plastic surgeons, dermatologists, facial plastic surgeons, oculoplastic surgeons, and aesthetic professionals from around the world. The 2026 program features more than 90 hours of physician-led education, including live cadaver-based anatomy training, hands-on workshops, and surgical demonstrations. Sessions are CME-accredited and curated by a scientific advisory board to provide attendees with evidence-based, clinically applicable information across surgical and nonsurgical disciplines.

Dr. Eftekhari has developed particular expertise in minimally invasive approaches to eyelid and forehead surgery, including small-incision ptosis repair, endoscopic forehead lifting, endoscopic midface lifts, and no-scar (transconjunctival) lower eyelid surgery. He has published numerous peer-reviewed papers on aesthetic eyelid surgery, thyroid eye disease, and blepharospasm, and has lectured nationally and internationally on these topics. His invitation to present at VCS reflects his ongoing contributions to the advancement of oculofacial surgical education.

"Ptosis surgery has evolved meaningfully over the past decade," said Dr. Eftekhari. "By refining technique and focusing on the smallest possible footprint, we can offer many patients a procedure that is shorter, more precise, and often associated with a quicker return to daily life. I am honored to share these approaches with colleagues at VCS and to learn from the exceptional faculty assembled this year."

The Eyelid Center of Utah, with its main office located at 22 S 900 E, Salt Lake City, UT 84102, and additional locations in Draper and Heber City, focuses exclusively on aesthetic and reconstructive surgery of the eyelids and face. Patients from across the country travel to Salt Lake City to be evaluated by Dr. Eftekhari for both routine and complex oculofacial conditions.

More About the Eyelid Center of Utah

Founded in 2019 by Dr. Kian Eftekhari, the Eyelid Center of Utah is a Salt Lake City–based practice dedicated to oculofacial plastic and reconstructive surgery. Dr. Eftekhari completed his undergraduate degree in Human Biology at Stanford University, with additional studies at Oxford University, before earning his medical degree at the University of Pennsylvania, where he was inducted into the Alpha Omega Alpha Honor Medical Society. He completed a four-year ophthalmology residency at the Scheie Eye Institute at the University of Pennsylvania, followed by a two-year subspecialty fellowship in oculoplastic and facial surgery with Dr. Richard Anderson in Salt Lake City. Prior to founding the Eyelid Center of Utah, he served as Assistant Professor of Ophthalmology at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill in the Kittner Eye Center. Dr. Eftekhari is board-certified by the American Board of Ophthalmology and is an active member of the American Society of Ophthalmic Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery (ASOPRS). The practice offers a comprehensive range of services, including upper and lower eyelid surgery, forehead lifts, facial fat grafting, reconstructive eyelid surgery, treatment of thyroid eye disease, blepharospasm and facial spasm care, and non-surgical options such as BOTOX® and dermal fillers.

For more information about Dr. Kian Eftekhari or the Eyelid Center of Utah, please visit www.eyelidcenterutah.com.

Media Contact

Dr. Kian Eftekhari

Eyelid Center of Utah

22 S 900 E, Salt Lake City, UT 84102

(801) 685-3398

https://www.eyelidcenterutah.com

SOURCE Eyelid Center of Utah