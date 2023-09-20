Top Social Responsibility Programs Recognized by American Staffing Association

News provided by

American Staffing Association

20 Sep, 2023, 11:47 ET

Awards Highlight Staffing Industry's Partnerships with Local Communities

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The staffing and recruiting industry's top social responsibility programs were recognized as winners of American Staffing Association's Care Awards, the association announced today.

The winners will be recognized during a ceremony at Staffing World®, the ASA annual convention and expo, which will be held Oct. 3–5 at the Charlotte Convention Center in Charlotte, NC.

Continue Reading
The American Staffing Association announced the recipients of its ASA Care Awards.
The American Staffing Association announced the recipients of its ASA Care Awards.

"All across the country, staffing and recruiting companies are giving back to people, communities, and causes in ways that are changing lives and improving society," said Richard Wahlquist, chief executive officer at ASA. "Through their innovative and compassionate programs, our Care Award honorees exemplify some of the best examples of the positive societal impact that businesses can make when they embrace social responsibility as a key priority and company value."

2023 ASA Care Award Honorees

Staffing Agencies With More Than $100 Million in Annual Sales

Winners
LaSalle Network, "Community Champions"
Medix Staffing Solutions, "Talentomorrow Foundation"

Staffing Agencies With $25 Million-$100 Million in Annual Sales

Winners
Workbox Staffing, "GiveServeConnect"

Honorable Mention
Conexus MedStaff LLC, "Conexus Connects"
L.K. Jordan & Associates, "Jeans for Means"
Queen Consulting Group, A Talent Group Company, "Queen Cares"

Staffing Agencies With $7.5 Million-$25 Million in Annual Sales

Winners
Award Staffing, "Highlighting What Matters"

Honorable Mention
vChief, "Pro Bono Services Program"

Staffing Agencies With Less Than $7.5 Million in Annual Sales

Winner
PPL Events, "Community Outreach Program"

Honorable Mention
Chisholm Consulting LLC, "5% Give Back Program"
Qwalifize Staffing & Consulting, "Job Readiness and Success Program"

Associate Member

Winners
Avionté, "Avionté Hope Foundation"
Bullhorn, "Bullhorn IMPACT"

About the American Staffing Association
The American Staffing Association is the voice of the U.S. staffing, recruiting, and workforce solutions industry. ASA and its state affiliates advance the interests of the industry across all sectors through advocacy, research, education, and the promotion of high standards of legal, ethical, and professional practices. For more information about ASA, visit americanstaffing.net. 

Contact 
Megan Sweeney
American Staffing Association
703-253-1151 
[email protected]  

SOURCE American Staffing Association

Also from this source

Literacy Advocate Named 2024 National Staffing Employee of the Year

Distrust in Recruiting: 49% of Employed Job Seekers Say AI Recruiting Tools Are More Biased Than Humans

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.