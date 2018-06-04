Top Street Dancing Champs Duke It Out in China's Sensational Game Show "Hot-Blood Dance Crew"

On the night of the final competition, after three intense rounds of dance-offs, Team "GangWang" won the champion of "Hot-Blood Dance Crew Season 1" with a total score of 160 points with overwhelming support.

Along with the show, "Hot-Blood Dance Crew" completely shattered the traditional game show paradigm. It emphasized the organic synergy of youth, vivacious personality and team collaboration. HBDC ingeniously utilized the logic of a "plotted reality show", bringing together top street dancers in China under the rallying calls from young super idols Luhan, William Chan, Jackson Wang, and Victoria Song. These dancers were banded into teams and then presented with a series of arduous dance challenges. In this process, the audience not only got to know these real and lovable street dancers, but also got to experience the hot-blood team spirit and the charisma of street dancing.

In order to achieve the best effects, IQIYI custom-built a "Hot-Blood City" for the show. Composed of 50 differently styled performance spaces, the City occupies an area of more than 40,000 square feet. By taking an outdoors reality show approach within this mini metropolis about the size of 6 football fields, the production team brought street dance back to its roots. Hot Blood Dance Crew's ultra-luxurious movie-grade production standards challenged the visual frontiers of existing street dance variety shows, broaching a brand new world for Chinese street dancing.

As discussions of HBDC heated up nationwide, more young dancers received acknowledgment and praise from society. Some have even became new role models for spreading youthful positive energy. The show even received acclamation from one of China's most respected publications -- the GuangMing Daily and People's Daily (International Edition).

Moreover, propelled with high quality of its production and contents, Hot-Blood Dance Crew landed a same-paced broadcast slot on the Malaysian Astro network and scored the third highest ratings on the HD Quan Jia Channel. Malaysia's Sin Chew Daily and other local press went wild over this news, perfectly demonstrating the fact that HBDC has already accomplished the export of Chinese street dance culture.

Hot-Blood Dance Crew used the lens of street dance to reflect the mental state of Chinese young people and the enormous changes in societal perceptions. The show also amply exhibited contemporary Chinese youngsters' individuality and brilliance. In cohesion with the mainstream ethos of the current era, HBDC took giant leaps, over many dimensions, in the scope of the global TV market. This is how entertainment can make a lasting impact on culture domestically and ripple world-wide.

