Top Three Summer Activities for Blind or Visually Impaired Children and Youth

LOS ANGELES, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "Since 1953, Wayfinder Family Services has been a trailblazer in inclusive and accessible activities for blind or visually impaired youth," says Wayfinder's Visual Impairment & Developmental Disabilities Services Vice President Allison Burdett. Burdett recommends the following free activities for children, youth or adults who are blind or visually impaired:

Adaptive and inclusive summer activities for youth who are blind or visually impaired encourage independence, foster lifelong friendships and build life skills.

Adapted and Mainstream Camps: Wayfinder offers free camp sessions this summer for children ages 7-17 who are blind, visually impaired or have multiple disabilities. Through Wayfinder's Camp Bloomfield, participants will enjoy the great outdoors, build lifelong friendships, safely explore independence and participate in traditional and accessible camp activities like archery, horseback riding, swimming, arts and crafts and more. Adaptive Sports: Individuals who are blind or visually impaired can sign up for blind soccer, beep baseball, goalball or blind judo. Coaches will safely guide athletes through blind sports clinics or games. Field Trips: Whitewater river rafting and deep sea fishing trips will empower blind or visually impaired participants, encourage teamwork and develop problem-solving and decision-making skills while enjoying the great outdoors.

Formerly known as Junior Blind, Wayfinder Family Services is the place to turn for people facing the greatest challenges. The organization provides expert, individualized support and services to children, youth, adults and families—from people with vision loss and developmental disabilities to children in need of temporary shelter, foster care and adoption.

