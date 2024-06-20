Wayfinder Family Services Earns Highest Possible Rating from Charity Navigator

LOS ANGELES, June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Wayfinder Family Services has earned a Four-Star Rating, the highest possible rating from Charity Navigator. This rating designates Wayfinder Family Services as an official "Give with Confidence" charity, indicating that the organization is using its donations effectively based on Charity Navigator's criteria. Charity Navigator is America's largest and most-utilized independent charity evaluator. Since 2001, the organization has been an unbiased and trusted source of information for more than 11 million donors annually.

"We are delighted to provide Wayfinder Family Services with third-party accreditation that validates their operational excellence," said Michael Thatcher, President and CEO of Charity Navigator. "The Four-Star Rating is the highest possible rating an organization can achieve. We are eager to see the good work that Wayfinder is able to accomplish in the years ahead."

Charity Navigator analyzes nonprofit performance based on four key indicators, referred to as beacons. Currently, nonprofits can earn scores for the Impact & Results, Accountability & Finance, Culture & Community, and Leadership & Adaptability beacons.

"I am incredibly proud that our strong financial health and ongoing accountability and transparency has earned us a Four-Star Rating from Charity Navigator for the 13th consecutive year. Less than 3% of charities earn this rating for more than 10 consecutive years and I am grateful to our board, leadership and staff for ensuring that we are in this elite group. I hope that this rating will introduce our work to new supporters who can help us advance our mission to ensure that children, youth and adults facing challenges always have a place to turn," said Jay Allen, Wayfinder's president and CEO.

About Wayfinder Family Services

Wayfinder Family Services provides expert, individualized support and services to children, youth, adults and families—from people with vision loss and developmental disabilities to children in need of temporary shelter, foster care and adoption.

SOURCE Wayfinder Family Services