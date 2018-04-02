Top U.S. Newspaper The Washington Post Features Medical Marijuana, Inc. and Company CEO Dr. Stuart Titus

A March 28, 2018 article on The Washington Post's website entitled "CBD is cannabis that won't get you high. So why are so many people using it?" takes a deep dive into the story behind the rise in popularity of cannabidiol (CBD) in the United States. The article quotes Medical Marijuana, Inc. CEO Dr. Stuart Titus and recognizes Medical Marijuana, Inc. as a producer of several CBD oils and products that entered the market in 2012.

Medical Marijuana, Inc. was the first company to ever create a global CBD pipeline with its flagship product, Real Scientific Hemp Oil ™ (RSHO™), and now has several distribution subsidiaries such as HempMeds®, Kannaway® and Phyto Animal Health. The company also operates in many other countries around the world and was the first to receive historic federal government import approvals for its CBD products in the nations of Brazil, Mexico and Paraguay. The company has since set up distribution subsidiaries in those countries as well.

"We are thrilled to be acknowledged by such a prestigious national publication highlighting Medical Marijuana, Inc. as a leader in the CBD industry," said Medical Marijuana, Inc. CEO Dr. Titus. "This kind of media coverage helps us communicate the health and wellness benefits of CBD, while shedding light on the company's accomplishments."

About Medical Marijuana, Inc.



We are a company of firsts®. Our mission is to be the premier cannabis and hemp industry innovators, leveraging our team of professionals to source, evaluate and purchase value-added companies and products, while allowing them to keep their integrity and entrepreneurial spirit. We strive to create awareness within our industry, develop environmentally-friendly, economically sustainable businesses, while increasing shareholder value. For details on Medical Marijuana, Inc.'s portfolio and investment companies, visit www.medicalmarijuanainc.com.

