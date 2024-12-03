Top White Collar Lawyers Steven McCool and Julia Coleman Join McGuireWoods in D.C.

"Dynamic Duo" Earned Acclaim Defending Clients in High-Profile Matters

WASHINGTON, Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- McGuireWoods continues growing its nationally recognized Government Investigations & White Collar Litigation Department with the arrival of Washington, D.C., partners Steven J. McCool and Julia M. Coleman, who have built distinguished careers defending clients in high-profile criminal prosecutions and investigations.

McCool is a former federal prosecutor and prominent trial lawyer who has served as lead counsel in more than 75 criminal and civil jury and bench trials. He was an assistant U.S. attorney for the District of Columbia from 1990 to 1998, when he entered private practice.

McCool is the seventh partner with U.S. Department of Justice service to join McGuireWoods in 2024, expanding a deep bench of former federal prosecutors and enforcement officials in the firm's litigation practices. McCool and Coleman also are the latest in a series of major additions to McGuireWoods' D.C. office in recent months.

McCool and Coleman — who practiced together at boutique litigation firm McCool Law before coming to McGuireWoods — represent companies and individuals in matters related to the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act, export controls, bank fraud, money laundering, securities fraud, government contracting fraud, and mortgage and other accounting fraud. Among their notable cases, they won a full acquittal in 2023 for an international sports broadcast executive charged in a widespread FIFA bribery case following an eight-week jury trial in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York.

McCool is ranked as a top trial lawyer and government investigations and white collar litigator in the Chambers USA and Chambers Global guides and in The Best Lawyers in America. Coleman has been selected for inclusion on Best Lawyers' "Ones to Watch" list three times.

"Steve is the consummate trial lawyer, respected for his ability to guide clients through complex prosecutions and investigations. Julia is a rising star whose skill and insight complement Steve's strengths. They are a dynamic duo and enhance our capabilities in government investigations and criminal and civil litigation," said Noreen Kelly, McGuireWoods' deputy managing partner for litigation.

Jason Cowley, chair of McGuireWoods' Government Investigations & White Collar Litigation Department, added: "Steve and Julia are accomplished lawyers and strategic advisers who excel in high-pressure matters, including cases with international implications. Their unique perspective and sound judgment will benefit our clients immensely."

"McGuireWoods has one of the nation's premier government investigations and white collar practices, with respected litigators throughout the country," McCool said. "We are proud to be on this team and look forward to putting our experience to work for clients."

Said Coleman: "McGuireWoods has assembled a talented team in Washington and we are excited to be part of the firm's growth here."

McCool and Coleman continue the rapid expansion of McGuireWoods' D.C. office. Prominent energy regulatory partner David Martin Connelly returned to the firm in October, shortly after the arrival of partner Megan Lewis, who came from the U.S. Department of Justice's Antitrust Division. Partner David Hirsch, former chief of the Securities and Exchange Commission's Crypto Assets and Cyber Unit, joined the firm's securities enforcement and regulatory counseling practice in August. McGuireWoods also added partners Kevin Madagan and Clint Narver, who focus on matters involving U.S. Food & Drug Administration regulated industries.

"We are delighted to welcome Steve and Julia and to continue growing our D.C. office to meet the evolving needs of clients," said Elizabeth Hogan, managing partner of the D.C. office.

McGuireWoods' government investigations and white collar litigation lawyers have represented Fortune 100 companies and individuals in some of the most notable and complicated criminal, regulatory and investigative matters of the past decade.

McGuireWoods LLP is a leading international law firm with 1,100 lawyers in 21 offices worldwide. It continuously ranks among the top firms in Financial Times' prestigious North America Innovative Lawyers report. The firm has been recognized 18 times on BTI Consulting's Client Service A-Team — elite firms singled out for client service excellence based on unprompted feedback from clients in major companies. Its full-service public affairs arm, McGuireWoods Consulting LLC, offers infrastructure and economic development, strategic communications and grassroots advocacy, and government relations solutions. For more information, visit www.mcguirewoods.com.

SOURCE McGuireWoods LLP