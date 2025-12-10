Top White House Tech Experts, Senators, and Agency Leaders Headline Policy Talks at CES 2026

ARLINGTON, Va., Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Consumer Technology Association (CTA)® today announces new additions to a high-powered lineup of government speakers at CES® 2026, the world's most powerful tech event. Speakers include Presidential Science & Technology Advisor Michael Kratsios; U.S. Senator Jacky Rosen; Deputy Secretary of Health and Human Services Jim O'Neill; Under Secretary of State for Economic Affairs Jacob Helberg; Under Secretary for Science Dr. Darío Gil; Under Secretary of Commerce for International Trade William Kimmitt; U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC) Chair Andrew Ferguson; and U.S. Federal Communications Commission (FCC) Chair Brendan Carr.

"We are thrilled to welcome these architects of U.S. technology policy and enforcement to CES 2026," said Gary Shapiro, CEO and Vice Chair, CTA. "Technology is the engine of the American economy, and these leaders recognize industry and government must work together to boost American innovation and competitiveness."

The President's Science & Technology Advisor Michael Kratsios will join CTA President Kinsey Fabrizio for a fireside chat on America's AI Future at the new CES Foundry on Wednesday, January 7 at 11:30 a.m. PST.

Senator Jacky Rosen will join other sitting U.S. Senators for a session on Friday, January 9, at 11:00 a.m. PST.

Deputy Secretary of Health and Human Services (HHS) Jim O'Neill will share Administration priorities to accelerate breakthroughs in digital health during "Innovating Health: Policy for a Tech-Driven Future" on Tuesday, January 6 at 2:20 p.m. PST.

Under Secretary of State for Economic Affairs Jacob Helberg will take the Great Minds stage to discuss how tech, security, and statecraft shape U.S. competitiveness amid global challenges, from AI and semiconductors to China, on Thursday, January 8 at 1:00 p.m. PST.

Under Secretary for Science and Genesis Mission Director Dr. Darío Gil will speak as part of CES policy programming about key technology research efforts at the U.S. Department of Energy.

Under Secretary of Commerce for International Trade William Kimmitt will speak on trade policy and U.S. global leadership.

FCC Chair Brendan Carr and FTC Chair Andrew Ferguson will participate in fireside chats with CTA CEO and Vice Chair Gary Shapiro on how their agencies are navigating the rapidly changing tech landscape as part of the "Conversation with a Commissioner" series, beginning Thursday, January 8 at 11:00 a.m. PST.

"CES is where the world comes to do business and define the future of technology," said Kinsey Fabrizio, President, CTA. "With policymakers from around the globe joining us in Las Vegas, the conversations at CES will set the innovation agenda for the year ahead."

Other senior U.S. federal officials slated to discuss tech policy at CES 2026 include:

Anna Gomez , Commissioner, FCC

, Commissioner, FCC Jonathan Morrison , Administrator, National Highway Traffic Safety Agency (NHTSA)

, Administrator, National Highway Traffic Safety Agency (NHTSA) Conner Prochaska , Director, Advanced Research Projects Agency-Energy (ARPA-E)

, Director, Advanced Research Projects Agency-Energy (ARPA-E) Arielle Roth , Administrator, National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA)

, Administrator, National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) Dr. Michelle Tarver , Director of the Center for Devices and Radiological Health, U.S. Food and Drug Administration

, Director of the Center for Devices and Radiological Health, U.S. Food and Drug Administration Olivia Trusty, Commissioner, FCC

These speakers join more than 175 international, federal, state and local government officials and staff who will participate in the Leaders in Technology Program and attend the Innovation Policy Summit (IPS) at CES. These programs gather top innovators and policymakers to discuss the future of policy on a range of pressing technology and innovation issues, including artificial intelligence, autonomous driving, competition, cybersecurity, energy, health, quantum, trade, and more.

The conversations at CES 2026 will also animate conversations on global technology policy around the globe, with government leaders and attendees from 150 countries, regions, and territories in attendance. These international leaders include Ambassador Jovita Neliupšienė, Ambassador of the European Union to the United States; Johannes Bahrke, Digital Counselor, Delegation of the EU to the United States; Hyung Du Choi, Vice Chair of AI ICT Committee, National Assembly; Victor Fedeli, Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade, Government of Ontario; Hubert Han, Counsellor (Digital), Embassy of Singapore; and Caitlín Higgins Ní Chinnéide, Consul General, Consulate General of Ireland to the South Western United States.

View the IPS schedule here. Please note that the CES 2026 schedule is subject to change. Attendees can stay current by checking CES.tech and by downloading and checking the official CES 2026 app.

