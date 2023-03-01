Topgolf Adds Pompano Beach to its 2023 Lineup of Venue Openings

New venue will anchor 223-acre mixed-use development off I-95

DALLAS, March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Modern golf entertainment leader Topgolf announced today that construction efforts are underway on a three-level venue in Pompano Beach, expected to open in late 2023 and designed to serve the communities in and around Florida's Gold Coast. Located off Interstate 95 at the intersection of Powerline Boulevard and Race Track Road, the venue will be a future anchor of a 223-acre mixed-use development project underway by The Cordish Companies and Caesars Entertainment.

Coming your way in late 2023, Pompano Beach!

"We're thrilled to be joining the prominent entertainment landscape in Pompano Beach," said Topgolf Chief Development Officer Chris Callaway. "Our Florida footprint continues to grow, and we're excited to bring modern golf to our latest Florida locale."

The future Topgolf venue will invite Players to enjoy the brand's technology-driven modern golf experience where they can play point-scoring golf games in an energetic and fun environment. Think 102 outdoor climate-controlled hitting bays equipped with Toptracer – Topgolf's ball-tracking technology that traces each ball in flight – a full-service restaurant, top-shelf drinks, rooftop terrace, outdoor patio, music, private event space and year-round family-friendly programs.

The new venue is the latest addition to the development project – located 35 miles north of Miami and less than 10 miles north of Fort Lauderdale – that will bring together the newly remodeled and rebranded Harrah's Pompano Beach with entertainment, retail, dining, hotel, residential, office and lifestyle offerings in one destination.

"It is incredibly exciting for The Cordish Companies to join Topgolf in making this announcement today," said Blake Cordish, Principal of The Cordish Companies. "Topgolf is one of the premier entertainment and hospitality companies in the country and will be a fantastic anchor venue for this game-changing project. Together with our partners at Caesars Entertainment, today's announcement continues our commitment to deliver a transformative development for the City of Pompano Beach and South Florida that will provide over 200 acres of best-in-class amenities, create thousands of jobs and attract substantial new visitation to the region."

Until the venue is complete, Players can enjoy the tech-enabled fun and tasty food and beverages at one of the seven existing Topgolf venues across Florida. The company currently has two venues serving Greater Miami (Miami Gardens and Doral) and Greater Orlando (Orlando and Lake Mary), respectively, with additional venues in Jacksonville, Tampa and Fort Myers. Construction is currently underway on a high-tech multilevel venue in St. Petersburg which is slated to open this summer.

"The City of Pompano Beach is honored to have such a premier sports entertainment venue for our residents and visitors to enjoy," said Pompano Beach Mayor Rex Hardin. "I am proud that such a prestigious organization has recognized Pompano Beach as a family-friendly destination, and we are looking forward to having Topgolf be a part of our community."

Alongside entertainment, Topgolf Pompano Beach will create nearly 450 full- and part-time jobs, and the opportunity for future Topgolf Playmakers (Associates) to grow their careers, work in a unique culture-first environment and be part of a company that welcomes everyone as they are.

About Topgolf

Topgolf is the ultimate instigator of play. Thanks to our 80+ venues around the globe, industry-leading Toptracer technology, mobile games and app, we're leading the charge of modern golf wherever our Players are. We offer a variety of tech-driven games, a top-tier food and drink menu, and a vibe focused on more play for all. Topgolf brands are on a mission to enable Players to hit 50 billion golf balls between 2022 and 2025. To learn more or make plans to come play around, visit topgolf.com.

