Topgolf Celebrates Women's Golf Day on June 5 with Complimentary Class for Women

Women make up 24 percent of traditional golfers, according to a report issued by the National Golf Foundation this month. Approximately 32 percent of all Topgolf players are female – a 12 percent increase since 2012. Women's Golf Day was established in 2016 to help increase interest and participation in the sport among women.

"We are excited to have Topgolf participate in Women's Golf Day, adding another fun and engaging option for participants. The social component of Women's Golf Day events are just as important as the golf, so in that respect, Topgolf is the perfect WGD host location," said Founder of Women's Golf Day Elisa Gaudet.

Topgolf's energetic, beginner-friendly 60-minute class is built around a variety of drills to improve body motions and make each individual's golf swing intuitive and free-flowing. One hour of instruction will include –

10 Minutes – Warm-up and Review the Basics (grip, stance, posture, wedges, irons and woods)

40 Minutes – Drill Stations (individuals to work as two-person teams)

10 Minutes – Intro to Competition (instructors will direct individuals in how to use their newly learned skills to play Topgolf games)

All Topgolf coaches know how to bring about improvement for their students by customizing their teaching method to match their student's personality, skill level and goals. Each coach goes through a rigorous certification program with access to video analysis tools and high-tech games to demonstrate trackable progress for their students.

"Topgolf is everyone's game, and we are delighted to offer this complimentary ladies class on Women's Golf Day in our efforts to introduce more women to golf," said Vice President of Marketing Susan Walmesley. "With Topgolf making socializing a sport, we are proud to offer women an opportunity to not only swing a golf club for potentially the first time, but also to create memories with the other women in their class and develop lasting connections."

With a maximum of 12 women per class, interested individuals should register early for their complimentary session at topgolf.com/womensgolfday. To join the Women's Golf Day conversation, use #WomensGolfDay and #Topgolf on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. For information regarding Topgolf's golf instruction program, visit topgolf.com/lessons.

About Women's Golf Day

Women's Golf Day (WGD) is a global golf initiative launched in 2016 to introduce women of all ages to the game and encourage existing female golfers to "tee it up" in a fun and highly inclusive environment. The one day, four-hour event, has spanned 46 countries in 711 locations, and introduced thousands of new golfers to the sport while transcending language, culture, religion, and race to celebrate golf, women, and community. WGD created an incredible global community in two years and has the support of almost every major golfing governing body and organization. WGD's primary hashtag #WomensGolfDay received more than 15 million global impressions to nearly 10 million users across Twitter and Instagram.

About Topgolf

Topgolf pioneered a technology to make golf more fun and engaging. It has since emerged as a global sports and entertainment community focused on connecting people in meaningful ways. Today, Topgolf continues to blend technology and entertainment, golfers and non-golfers, children and adults – to create an experience that makes socializing a sport for everyone. No matter the occasion or who you share it with, we believe every great time starts with play, is fueled by food and beverage, moved by music and made possible through community. Every Topgolf venue features dozens of high-tech, climate-controlled hitting bays for year-round comfort, a chef-inspired menu for year-round deliciousness and hundreds of Associates eager to help create the moments that matter. Topgolf is truly everyone's game, with 41 venues entertaining more than 13 million Guests annually, original content shows, next-gen simulator lounges through Topgolf Swing Suite, the global Topgolf Tour competition, pop-up social experiences like Topgolf Crush, Toptracer technology as seen on TV, and the world's largest digital golf audience. For more information about Topgolf, including corporate sponsorships, hospitality opportunities or to learn about and view exclusive digital content, please visit topgolf.com.

