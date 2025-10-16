Wisconsin, Get Ready to Play: Topgolf Breaks Ground on First Venue in the State

Topgolf will open near the intersection of Beltline Highway and West Broadway in Monona in fall 2026

DALLAS, Oct. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Topgolf announced today that construction is underway on a two-level venue in Monona, Wisconsin, located eight miles east of Madison. The highly anticipated venue will be Topgolf's first venue in the state of Wisconsin and is set to open in the fall of 2026.

The Basics

Topgolf breaks ground on its first venue in the state of Wisconsin outside of Madison.

If you've never been to a Topgolf venue before, think of it as a modern golf experience where anyone – including people who have never picked up a golf club and those who want to perfect their swing, can participate in the sport in a relaxed, no-pressure environment.

Wisconsin's first Topgolf will be located at 6400 Gisholt Drive in Monona.

Once open, Topgolf will employ roughly 200-250 Playmakers (aka employees).

It's Golf

Topgolf Wisconsin will have 72 outdoor climate-controlled hitting bays spanning two levels. Each bay will have lounge-type furniture or high-top tables where groups can cheer – or heckle – the other Players.

The venue will be equipped with Toptracer technology, which traces each golf ball's flight path, distance and other cool metrics.

It's Not Golf

Topgolf takes its "not golf" very seriously. What we mean: A full-service restaurant and bar helmed by executive chefs, more than 100 HDTVs, music and year-round family-friendly programming are just as much a part of the Topgolf experience.

An event space and outdoor patio will allow for team outings, family gatherings, meetings or really anything Players are looking to celebrate.

What They Said

Chris Callaway, Topgolf Chief Development Officer : "We're thrilled to break ground on the very first Topgolf in Wisconsin and join the University of Wisconsin Badger family. The venue will offer a new way for locals and visitors to connect, compete and play with friends and family while experiencing Topgolf's unique style of modern golf."

: "We're thrilled to break ground on the very first Topgolf in Wisconsin and join the University of Wisconsin Badger family. The venue will offer a new way for locals and visitors to connect, compete and play with friends and family while experiencing Topgolf's unique style of modern golf." Mayor of Monona, Nancy Moore: "Topgolf was in search of its first Wisconsin location for quite some time, and we couldn't be happier that they chose Monona. It will be a terrific recreational and entertainment venue, in the heart of the metro area, a draw for residents and visitors alike. It will also be an important anchor for the continued redevelopment of West Broadway."

