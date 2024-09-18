Topgolf Enhances Player Experience with LogicMonitor, Driving to 50 Billion Balls Hit by 2025

The sports entertainment company streamlines IT Operations by consolidating 10 tools to 1 for a seamless experience across its 100+ venues from pay to play

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LogicMonitor , the leading SaaS-based hybrid observability platform powered by AI, today announces that Topgolf, a global sports entertainment leader, has successfully delivered remarkable improvements in player experience and business efficiency as a result of their implementation of LM Envision. With over 100 venues worldwide, Topgolf aims to reach an ambitious goal of 50 billion balls hit by 2025, thanks to the seamless consolidation of ten disparate monitoring tools into a single comprehensive platform that will ensure consistent, high-quality experiences for their customers.

Enhancing Topgolf's IT infrastructure with LogicMonitor

Topgolf needed one comprehensive platform to integrate all monitoring data, from infrastructure down to IoT devices, at each golf bay. The company's legacy monitoring solution didn't integrate with the other incident management tools, ticketing systems, and other business critical technology. This challenge made it difficult for the team to meet the increasing demand for better customer experience alongside the necessary visibility into IT performance.

As the strategic IT consultant for Topgolf, SHI helped lead the evaluation for their observability transformation leading them to LogicMonitor. With LogicMonitor's LM Envision platform, now Topgolf has a single, unified view of their entire IT infrastructure. The consolidation of 10 different monitoring tools into one integrated platform has significantly enhanced Topgolf's ability to proactively manage and resolve issues, reducing downtime and ensuring that players enjoy uninterrupted fun and competitive gameplay. With LogicMonitor's agentless solution, Topgolf gains proactive monitoring capabilities, enabling its IT teams to address potential problems before they affect players.

Delivering uninterrupted player experiences and operational excellence

"Our goal was to get our organization to a state where we're less reactive and more proactive," said Mike Zvolanek, Director of Global Infrastructure at Topgolf. "LogicMonitor helps us stay ahead of issues before they impact our venues and cause revenue losses."

The streamlined monitoring process has reduced mean-time-to-resolution (MTTR) from 15 minutes to less than two minutes, minimizing disruptions for players and ensuring a smooth experience. Additionally, LogicMonitor's detailed insights empower Topgolf's executives and support teams to make informed decisions and maintain a competitive edge in the entertainment industry.

"Over the last three years we've supported Topgolf in their quest to revolutionize the sports entertainment industry and we are thrilled to grow with them as they drive towards 50 billion balls hit," said Julie Solliday, Chief Customer Officer, LogicMonitor. "Our platform is designed to provide unparalleled visibility and reliability, enabling Topgolf to deliver consistent, high-quality experiences to their customers while achieving their operational goals."

Topgolf's commitment to leveraging technology for growth and innovation continues to drive their success. By integrating LogicMonitor's advanced monitoring capabilities, Topgolf is well-equipped to meet their ambitious goal of 50 billion balls hit by 2025, all while delivering exceptional experiences to their customers. To learn more about Topgolf's journey, read the case study .

About LogicMonitor

LogicMonitor® offers hybrid observability powered by AI. The company's SaaS-based platform, LM Envision, enables observability across on-prem and multi-cloud environments. A Visionary on the 2024 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Observability, LogicMonitor provides IT and business teams operational visibility and predictability across their technologies and applications to focus less on troubleshooting and more on delivering extraordinary employee and customer experiences. For more information, visit www.logicmonitor.com and our blog, or follow us on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, and YouTube.

SOURCE LogicMonitor