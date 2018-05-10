Topgolf Enhancing Guest Transportation Options with Lyft

Topgolf guests now have a hassle-free option to skip out on parking and leave their cars at home, make smart transportation decisions and share rides to and from their favorite Topgolf venues across the country with Lyft. By exclusively partnering with Topgolf, Lyft now provides Topgolf fans with nationwide access to affordable, responsible and friendly rides throughout the year.

"At Topgolf, we're thrilled that our incredible guest experience will extend and continue even after you're done playing, by getting you home safe and sound," said Topgolf Vice President of Global Partnerships Rodney Ferrell.

The partnership will also provide an established Lyft pick-up and drop-off location in front of the Topgolf venues for easy recognition by guests.

"We're proud to partner with Topgolf, coupling the world's best transportation with an unforgettable night out," said Lyft Vice President of Local Marketing David Mayer. "No matter how many golf balls you hit or Topgolf venues you visit, Lyft provides a responsible ride home."

About Lyft

Lyft was founded in June 2012 by Logan Green and John Zimmer to improve people's lives with the world's best transportation. Lyft is the fastest growing rideshare company in the U.S. and is available to 95 percent of the US population as well as in Ontario, Canada. Lyft is preferred by drivers and passengers for its safe and friendly experience, and its commitment to effecting positive change for the future of our cities.

About Topgolf

Topgolf pioneered a technology to make golf more fun and engaging. It has since emerged as a global sports and entertainment community focused on connecting people in meaningful ways. Today, Topgolf continues to blend technology and entertainment, golfers and non-golfers, children and adults – to create an experience that makes socializing a sport for everyone. No matter the occasion or who you share it with, we believe every great time starts with play, is fueled by food and beverage, moved by music and made possible through community. Every Topgolf venue features dozens of high-tech, climate-controlled hitting bays for year-round comfort, a chef-inspired menu for year-round deliciousness and hundreds of Associates eager to help create the moments that matter. Topgolf is truly everyone's game, with 41 venues entertaining more than 13 million Guests annually, original content shows, next-gen simulator lounges through Topgolf Swing Suite, the global Topgolf Tour competition, pop-up social experiences like Topgolf Crush, Toptracer technology as seen on TV, and the world's largest digital golf audience. For more information about Topgolf, including corporate sponsorships, hospitality opportunities or to learn about and view exclusive digital content, please visit topgolf.com.

Media Contact:

Adrienne Chance

Director of Corporate Communications, Topgolf

214-501-5025

press@topgolf.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/topgolf-enhancing-guest-transportation-options-with-lyft-300646451.html

SOURCE Topgolf

Related Links

http://www.topgolf.com

