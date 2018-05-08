Topgolf Joining Baltimore's Southern Gateway as Anchor for New City Entertainment District

"Revitalizing neighborhoods and attracting investment to our City is among my highest priorities," said Mayor Catherine E. Pugh. "Topgolf's arrival in the market represents a major step toward fulfilling our vision of turning the Warner Street corridor into a dynamic entertainment district. Not only will Topgolf be a catalyst for adjacent renewal and development, but it will help fuel our city's economy by adding hundreds of new jobs and offering a unique destination that will attract thousands more to downtown."

Through the premium experience of play, food and music, Topgolf is inspiring people of all ages and skill levels – even non-golfers – to come together for playful competition. Guests can enjoy point-scoring golf games using microchipped balls that instantly score themselves, showing players the accuracy and distance of their shots on a TV screen in their hitting bay. The venues also feature an outstanding chef-driven menu, top-shelf drinks, big screen TVs and music in climate-controlled hitting bays for all-seasons comfort. Year-round programming includes events for kids and families, social leagues, golf tournaments, golf instruction and more.

Topgolf operates 41 venues around the world, attracting 13 million visitors annually. Topgolf estimates its economic output in Baltimore will exceed $264.5 million over a 10-year period. The company also will create 500 full- and part-time jobs. Topgolf intends to break ground on the 65,000 square-foot venue in 2019.

"We are very excited to bring our entertainment experience to Baltimore and are focused on creating fun for all of our guests," said Topgolf Chief Development Officer Chris Callaway. "We're looking forward to becoming an active community partner, in addition to a great place for people to get together."

Topgolf will be situated on more than six acres, including the 3.7-acre vacant "Lot J" parcel on Warner and Stockholm streets, the footprint currently occupied by Baltimore Animal Rescue and Care Shelter. BARCS will relocate to a new, larger and more modern facility in Baltimore's Cherry Hill neighborhood.

"Like the Mayor, our vision always has been to serve as a transformative agent to revitalize the Southern Gateway as a diversified entertainment district," said Caesars Entertainment Regional President Erin Chamberlin, who is the general manager of Horseshoe Casino Baltimore. "Caesars is committed to investing millions of dollars to make this bold idea a reality. We welcome Topgolf as a strong community partner and proven entertainment concept. We believe the area is now poised to experience the level of development and expansion envisioned for the Southern Gateway."

Residents can track Topgolf's progress in Baltimore at facebook.com/topgolfbaltimore and @Topgolf on Twitter and Instagram.

About Horseshoe Casino Baltimore

Horseshoe Baltimore, developed by CBAC Borrower, LLC, is located on Russell Street extending the city's tourism footprint and serving as Baltimore's southern gateway to the city. As a city-integrated casino, it is designed to maximize connectivity with existing hospitality operators, neighboring sports venues M&T Bank Stadium and Oriole Park at Camden Yards, and the city's famed Inner Harbor. The casino, which opened Aug. 26, 2014, employs more than 1,500 team members and houses 2,200 video lottery terminals, more than 150 table games and a 25-table World Series of Poker-branded poker room amid 122,000 square feet of gaming space. CBAC Borrower, LLC is indirectly owned and controlled by Caesars Growth Partners, LLC (CGP), a joint venture between Caesars Entertainment Corporation and Caesars Acquisition Company, together with a world-class consortium of partners consisting of Rock Gaming LLC; CVPR Gaming Holdings, LLC; STRON-MD and PRT TWO, LLC boasting unmatched expertise and a proven track record in gaming development and operations, entertainment, capital management and urban development and renewal. Horseshoe Baltimore is managed by a subsidiary of Caesars Entertainment Corporation. For more information, please visit www.caesarsacquisitioncompany.com.

About Topgolf

Topgolf pioneered a technology to make golf more fun and engaging. It has since emerged as a global sports and entertainment community focused on connecting people in meaningful ways. Today, Topgolf continues to blend technology and entertainment, golfers and non-golfers, children and adults – to create an experience that makes socializing a sport for everyone. No matter the occasion or who you share it with, we believe every great time starts with play, is fueled by food and beverage, moved by music and made possible through community. Every Topgolf venue features dozens of high-tech, climate-controlled hitting bays for year-round comfort, a chef-inspired menu for year-round deliciousness and hundreds of Associates eager to help create the moments that matter. Topgolf is truly everyone's game, with 41 venues entertaining more than 13 million Guests annually, original content shows, next-gen simulator lounges through Topgolf Swing Suite, the global Topgolf Tour competition, pop-up social experiences like Topgolf Crush, Toptracer technology as seen on TV, and the world's largest digital golf audience. For more information about Topgolf, including corporate sponsorships, hospitality opportunities or to learn about and view exclusive digital content, please visit topgolf.com.

