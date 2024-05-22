Topgolf Names Maryam Morse as Chief People Officer

Morse joins Topgolf from Dallas-based Andrews Distributing

DALLAS, May 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Modern golf entertainment leader Topgolf announced today that Maryam Morse has been named its new Chief People Officer beginning May 27. Morse joins the company from Andrews Distributing where she served as the Executive Vice President of Human Resources and Communications since 2018. In her new role, Morse will oversee recruitment and retention, leadership development, training and compliance, the Playmaker (aka employee) experience and Topgolf's internal mental well-being platform. She will be a part of the Executive Leadership Team reporting to Topgolf CEO Artie Starrs.

Maryam Morse joins Topgolf as Chief People Officer on May 27.

"Maryam's extensive background in evolving and enhancing the employee experience will be a great benefit to all of us at Topgolf," Artie said. "We're fortunate at Topgolf to have found a leader who not only has the expertise for the role but also embraces our brand's playful spirit and focus on company culture. I can't wait for our 30,000 Playmakers to meet Maryam, as I know they'll be in good hands with her at the helm of our People team."

Prior to her position at Andrews Distributing, Morse held various leadership roles at the global organizational consulting firm Korn Ferry for over 17 years, and she also worked as a change management consultant for Accenture. She is recognized for her ability to develop innovative talent management strategies and has managed consumer relationships for several Fortune 500 clients.

"I'm thrilled to be joining such a fun, high-growth company with a culture that is front and center," Morse said. "As a Topgolf Player, I've always enjoyed the camaraderie and fun I've had when visiting a Topgolf venue, and to now be part of that experience is truly rewarding."

Outside of work, Morse serves as a board member on the HR Roundtable at Dallas' Southern Methodist University (SMU) and participates in the Dallas Chamber's Executive Women's Roundtable. She also spends time as an adjunct professor at SMU's Cox School of Business, where she teaches Strategic Human Capital Management. Morse holds a bachelor's degree from SMU and a master's degree from the University of North Texas.

About Topgolf

A Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE: MODG) brand, Topgolf is the ultimate instigator of play. Thanks to our 100 outdoor Topgolf venues around the globe, industry-leading Toptracer technology, mobile game and app, we're leading the charge of modern golf wherever our Players are. We offer a variety of tech-driven games, a top-tier food and drink menu, and a vibe focused on more play for all. Topgolf brands are on a mission to enable Players to hit 50 billion golf balls between 2022 and 2025. To learn more or make plans to come play around, visit topgolf.com.

About Topgolf Callaway Brands

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE: MODG) is an unrivaled tech-enabled Modern Golf and active lifestyle company delivering leading golf equipment, apparel and entertainment, with a portfolio of global brands including Topgolf, Callaway Golf, TravisMathew, Toptracer, Odyssey, OGIO and Jack Wolfskin. "Modern Golf" is the dynamic and inclusive ecosystem that includes both on-course and off-course golf. Learn more at topgolfcallawaybrands.com.

Topgolf Media Contact:

Amanda Gleason

Director, PR & Communications

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Topgolf