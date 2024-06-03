Topgolf Kicks Off Its Summer of Play by Giving Players Even More Reasons to Come Play Around

"We are beyond excited by everything we have in store for our Players this summer," said Topgolf Chief Brand Officer Geoff Cottrill. "We have put a ton of thought and planning into how we can make this summer a memorable one for all who visit and feel there is truly something that will surprise and delight our Players no matter what part of the Topgolf experience they enjoy the most."

Case in point: Whether Players like to save money or win money (or both!), check out new food creations or find comfort in the classics, Topgolf's summer lineup listed below likely has just the fix.

Free:30

Ready to turn your tee time into free time? You can do just that with Topgolf's Free:30! That's when Players can enjoy 30 minutes of free game play with every reservation, event or party that's booked online or through the Topgolf app, valid weekdays from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. local time. And yes, Free:30 is available for groups of all sizes, so whether you have a one-bay reservation or an event for your whole party, those 30 minutes of free game play apply.

Block Party Challenge presented by Cash App

In case you had not heard, Topgolf's newest game, Block Party, makes it super easy to score points – meaning first-timers have a much higher likelihood of topping the leaderboard since the whole outfield is scorable. In summary: Aim anywhere, score everywhere!

As if that wasn't exciting enough, Topgolf's friends at Cash App are helping up the ante. From June 10 through July 31, Players will have a chance to win $50,000 by playing Block Party. All they have to do is visit any Topgolf venue in the U.S. and play Block Party: If the Player hits one of the purple bonus tiles, then every Player in that bay gets entered to win a $50,000 cash prize. On top of that, one weekly winner will win $1,000. Visit topgolf.com/blockpartyrules for complete terms and conditions.

Ice Cream Delivery Truck

Free ice cream, PepsiCo beverages and snacks, branded swag, prizes – all of this and more will be aboard Topgolf's Ice Cream Delivery Truck, which will trek across the country delivering more play wherever it goes. Beginning its journey on June 16 – Father's Day – from Topgolf's El Segundo venue in LA, the delivery truck will stop at select Topgolf venues from California to Massachusetts, making some surprise visits along the way. Track the truck's journey by following @Topgolf on X.

Father's Day

Speaking of Father's Day, Topgolf wants to make sure the holiday is one to remember for dear ol' dads, and that is why Topgolf is offering Players the option to purchase select golf gloves for just $10 from June 10-16 in venue only. On top of that, for every $50 in Topgolf gift cards bought June 6-16, Players will receive a $15 bonus gift card, which doesn't necessarily have to be given to dads – Topgolf can keep the secret.

Limited Time Menu Items

In May, Topgolf announced its new partnership with PepsiCo, bringing favorites like Pepsi® Zero Sugar, Mtn Dew ®, Starry® and other PepsiCo beverages to Topgolf's U.S. venues this summer – including crafted beverages that can only be found at Topgolf. Exhibit A: the Mtn Dew® Wild Punch, created with Mtn Dew® and punched up with orange, mango, cherry and pomegranate flavors, which Players can enjoy from June 19 through mid-September.

In need of an adult beverage? Topgolf has Players covered there too, with menu items like a Frozen Tequila Sunrise, Pineapple Upside Down Martini and Red Bull Watermelon Rita, which taste as good as they sound and will also be on the menu from June 19 through mid-September. Other options on the menu during this time frame: Southern Summer Sliders, made with Southern fried chicken and topped with homemade pimento cheese and black forest ham, as well as Pineapple Upside Down Cake (Topgolf has a thing for pineapple) served warm in a skillet with vanilla ice cream and caramel.

For more information on all things summer at Topgolf, check out the Promotions tab at topgolf.com or in the Topgolf app. There may even be some surprises coming this summer that can only be experienced in venue, but those are for Players to discover.

