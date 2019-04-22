Topgolf Opens 50th U.S. Venue in Greenville

"Topgolf Greenville opens this Friday and we are so excited to serve the Greenville community meaningful experiences with friends and families," said Topgolf Greenville Director of Operations Tyler McCarthy. "We provided more than 350 jobs for the residents in this area and are looking forward to showcasing all of the wonderful things Topgolf has to offer."

Through the premium experience of play, food and beverage and music, Topgolf inspires people of all ages and skill levels – even non-golfers – to come together for playful competition. Guests can enjoy point-scoring golf games using microchipped balls that instantly score themselves, showing players the accuracy and distance of their shots on a TV screen in their hitting bay. Topgolf venues feature a chef-driven menu, top-shelf drinks, big screen TVs, flexible private event spaces and music in climate-controlled hitting bays for all-seasons comfort. Year-round programming includes events for kids and families, social leagues, groups, golf tournaments and instruction.

The new Topgolf venue is located at 201 Clifton Court in Greenville. More than 350 full- and part-time associates have been hired in advance of the opening.

Guests can enjoy new menu offerings, weekend brunch, professional golf lessons and other special events at Topgolf Greenville. For more information about the venue and upcoming events, please visit topgolf.com/greenville, facebook.com/greenville or @Topgolf on Twitter and Instagram.

Topgolf is a global sports entertainment community creating great times for all. With a worldwide fan base of nearly 100 million, Topgolf prides itself on its special blend of technology, entertainment, food & beverage, and the inherent good that can be accomplished when people from all walks of life come together.

The original brand expression of this togetherness is the Topgolf venue. These multi-level complexes feature high-tech golf balls and gaming, climate-controlled hitting bays, a renowned menu, hand-crafted cocktails, corporate and social event spaces, music and more. The 53 U.S. venues, including four international venues, entertain more than 17 million Guests annually.

Beyond the venues, Topgolf fits seamlessly into the lives of our engaged community with emerging brands such as Topgolf Swing Suite, a luxury simulator experience; Toptracer, real-time golf ball tracking as seen on TV; Toptracer Range, bringing the tracing technology to driving ranges around the world; and WGT, the world's largest digital golf audience. As a growing lifestyle brand, Topgolf has also launched new ways to engage and delight our Guests through original content series, pop up social experiences like Topgolf Crush, and through our Nashville concert hall, The Cowan.

