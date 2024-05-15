Topgolf Selects PepsiCo as Official Beverage Partner

PepsiCo and Topgolf Launch Eight-Year Partnership Offering the Chance to Win Eight Years of Free Topgolf and PepsiCo Beverages

DALLAS, May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Modern golf entertainment leader Topgolf announced today an eight-year beverage agreement with global food and beverage leader, PepsiCo. Beverages will be supplied to Topgolf's U.S. venues beginning May 15, 2024, with the rollout expected to be completed by June 2024.

PepsiCo beverages will be rolled out to Topgolf’s U.S. venues beginning May 15.

"We're absolutely thrilled to be partnering with PepsiCo," said Topgolf Chief Brand Officer Geoff Cottrill. "Together our brands will focus on continuously enhancing the Player experience, and I can't wait to bring to life a variety of bold and unapologetically Pepsi activations this summer and beyond that will do just that."

Under the new partnership, Topgolf Players will be able to enjoy some of their favorite PepsiCo beverages such as Pepsi®, Pepsi® Zero Sugar, Diet Pepsi®, MTN DEW®, Starry®, MUG® Root Beer, Tropicana® Lemonade, Gatorade®, Lipton®, bubly® and LIFEWTR®.

In addition to serving a wide assortment of PepsiCo beverages at Topgolf, the new eight-year partnership brings with it countless one-of-a-kind Player experiences and perks, kicking off with the ultimate giveaway that will award one lucky person with eight years of free Topgolf play paired with their favorite PepsiCo beverages. Additionally, 100 more Players will have the chance to win a $25 free game play card and $25 toward the purchase of Pepsi-Cola® products.

No Purchase Necessary. Void Where Prohibited. The sweepstakes opens on May 15 at Topgolf.com/SwingAndSipstakes and ends on July 31. Full details and official rules can be found at Topgolf.com/SwingAndSipstakesRules.

As for what else can be expected from Topgolf and PepsiCo over the next eight years, the sky's the limit with partnership ideas ranging from Topgolf-exclusive crafted beverages, custom experiential spaces, PEPSI-inspired Topgolf game play integrations and prizes, and innovative cups designed to keep drinks cooler, longer – and that's just for starters.

"We're gearing up for a summer of play at Topgolf, and our partnership with PepsiCo is going to help make this season and every season an exciting one for Topgolf Players," Cottrill added. "Our friends at PepsiCo are aligned in our purpose to bring more play to the world, and that's going to show up as unforgettable experiences our Players won't find anywhere else."

This summer, Topgolf and Pepsi will also be taking their partnership on the road. Topgolf will be introducing the Topgolf Summer of Play Delivery Truck – an ice cream truck that will trek across the country delivering more play wherever it goes. At key stops on this trek, Pepsi will surprise and delight consumers with branded swag, prizes and much more.

"At PepsiCo, we're always keeping our fans on their toes with bold new activations, experiences and culinary creations," said Hugh Roth, Chief Customer and Business Development Officer at PepsiCo Global Foodservice. "We're thrilled to be partnering with Topgolf to enhance play and create more of these unforgettable moments together. There is much to look forward to as we embark on this partnership and I for one am particularly excited about our exclusive crafted beverage offerings. Crafted beverages are having a moment and together with Topgolf we'll deliver unexpected flavor combinations that Players will love."

