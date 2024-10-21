TOPGOLF BREAKS GROUND ON 14th TEXAS VENUE IN NEW BRAUNFELS

The long-awaited venue will be located at 427 Creekside Way

DALLAS, Oct. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Topgolf announced today it broke ground on a two-level venue located in New Braunfels Town Center at Creekside, a 400+ acre master-planned mixed-use development. The new venue is set to open in late 2025.

The Basics

Topgolf breaks ground at New Braunfels Town Center at Creekside

If you've never been to a Topgolf venue before, think of it as a modern golf experience where anyone – including people who have never picked up a golf club and those who want to perfect their swing – can participate in the sport in a relaxed, no-pressure environment.

Once open, Topgolf New Braunfels will employ roughly 200 Playmakers.

It's Golf

Topgolf New Braunfels will have 62 outdoor climate-controlled hitting bays spanning two levels. Each bay will have lounge-type furniture or high-top tables where groups can cheer – or heckle – the other Players.

The venue will be equipped with surface targets and Topgolf's Toptracer technology, which traces each golf ball's flight path, distance and other cool metrics.

It's Not Golf

Topgolf takes its "not golf" very seriously. What we mean: A full-service bar and restaurant manned by executive chefs, a 216-square-foot video wall, more than 140 HDTVs, mini golf, music and year-round family-friendly programming are just as much a part of the Topgolf experience.

An outdoor area with yard games and fire pits will also offer the prime spot for team outings, family gatherings, business meetings or really anything Players are looking to celebrate.

What They Said

Topgolf Chief Development Officer Chris Callaway : "I'm excited to officially announce that construction efforts are underway on our New Braunfels venue after two years of anticipation. We can't wait to welcome residents and visitors of New Braunfels to experience our unique style of play soon."

: "I'm excited to officially announce that construction efforts are underway on our New Braunfels venue after two years of anticipation. We can't wait to welcome residents and visitors of New Braunfels to experience our unique style of play soon." NewQuest President & Chief Development Officer Austin Alvis : "NewQuest is thrilled to welcome Topgolf to Creekside, our premier mixed-use destination in New Braunfels . Topgolf aligns perfectly with our vision for Creekside as a hub where the community can shop, dine, connect and have fun. We look forward to seeing the positive impact this will have on the surrounding community and are proud to partner with Topgolf in the future of Creekside."

"NewQuest is thrilled to welcome Topgolf to Creekside, our premier mixed-use destination in . Topgolf aligns perfectly with our vision for Creekside as a hub where the community can shop, dine, connect and have fun. We look forward to seeing the positive impact this will have on the surrounding community and are proud to partner with Topgolf in the future of Creekside." Mayor of New Braunfels Neal Linnartz: "Topgolf's arrival in New Braunfels is a welcome addition to our community, enhancing our city's entertainment options. Topgolf's investment here will offer a great opportunity for residents and visitors to gather, socialize, and have some family-oriented fun. We look forward to its opening day."

About Topgolf

A Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE: MODG) brand, Topgolf is the ultimate instigator of play. Thanks to our 100+ venues around the globe, industry-leading Toptracer technology, mobile game and app, we're leading the charge of modern golf wherever our Players are. We offer a variety of tech-driven games, a top-tier food and drink menu, and a vibe focused on more play for all. Topgolf brands are on a mission to enable Players to hit 50 billion golf balls between 2022 and 2025. To learn more or make plans to come play around, visit topgolf.com.

About Topgolf Callaway Brands

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE: MODG) is an unrivaled tech-enabled Modern Golf and active lifestyle company delivering leading golf equipment, apparel and entertainment, with a portfolio of global brands including Topgolf, Callaway Golf, TravisMathew, Toptracer, Odyssey, OGIO, Jack Wolfskin and World Golf Tour ("WGT"). "Modern Golf" is the dynamic and inclusive ecosystem that includes both on-course and off-course golf. Learn more at topgolfcallawaybrands.com.

