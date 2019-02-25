Topgolf to Enter Small and Mid-Sized Cities Across the U.S.

This new concept is an evolution of the traditional Topgolf venue and one that is purpose-built to serve small and mid-sized cities across the country. Topgolf has devised a dynamic new design that can scale up or down in size based on demand. These cutting-edge venues will bring the best of Topgolf's technology, games, hospitality and entertainment to life across even more locations in the U.S. This flexibility allows Topgolf to grow its footprint across a broader range of U.S. markets and to deliver memorable experiences to more people nationwide.

"We're incredibly excited to launch the next evolution of our venue business. Our mission is to share the Topgolf experience while creating moments that matter for everyone, no matter where in the country they're located. Introducing a new venue design will bring us a step closer to accomplishing that goal by expanding our addressable market more than ever before," said Topgolf Chief Operating Officer, Craig Kessler. "With this new concept, we will leverage over 19 years of operating experience and industry-leading Toptracer technology, while creatively designing and programming the space to bring an unforgettable entertainment experience to many more communities, reaching millions more guests than we ever could previously. We are actively looking for sites and we will announce more details in the coming months."

About Topgolf

Topgolf is a global sports entertainment community creating great times for all. With a worldwide fan base of nearly 100 million, Topgolf prides itself on its special blend of technology, entertainment, food and beverage and the inherent good that can be accomplished when a community of all walks of life comes together.

The first brand expression of this togetherness is a Topgolf venue. These multi-level complexes feature high-tech golf balls and gaming, climate-controlled hitting bays, renowned menu, hand-crafted cocktails, events, music and more. The nearly 53 U.S. venues, along with four international venues, entertain more than 17 million Guests annually.

Beyond the venues, Topgolf fits seamlessly into the lives of our engaged community with emerging brands such as Topgolf Swing Suite, a luxury simulator experience; Toptracer, real-time tracking as seen on TV; Toptracer Range, bringing the tracing technology to driving ranges around the world; and WGT, the world's largest digital golf audience. As a growing lifestyle brand, Topgolf is discovering new ways to engage and delight our Guests through original content series, pop up social experiences like Topgolf Crush, and even through building music venues like The Cowan in Nashville.

