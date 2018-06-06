Topgolf to Install Full Swing Simulators in Atlantic City's Ocean Resort Casino

In addition to the popular Topgolf game, which is designed for non-golfers and golfers alike, the Swing Suite will feature Full Swing simulators, HDTVs, comfortable lounge seating and food and beverage offerings. Up to eight people can play, eat, drink and relax in each bay while enjoying impressive views of Atlantic City.

"With 11 bays and 26,000 square feet, the size and scale of the Topgolf Swing Suite in the Ocean Resort Casino will be unlike anything the entertainment industry has seen before," said Topgolf Swing Suite President Ron Powers. "We're extremely proud to partner with Ocean Resort Casino to bring this one-of-a-kind, interactive social experience to Atlantic City visitors of all ages."

Since being introduced in 2017, Topgolf Swing Suite's have become a popular destination for business and social gatherings at luxury hotels, casinos, sporting events and entertainment venues across the country. Powered by Full Swing technology, guests can walk in or book a Swing Suite for corporate events, birthday parties and bachelor and bachelorette parties.

"We are thrilled for the opportunity to introduce and reinforce the great game of golf amongst a massive audience and optimize the overall guest experience at the new Ocean Resort Casino," said Jason Fierro, SVP of Sales & Marketing at Full Swing. "Our alliance with Topgolf signifies our commitment to delivering cutting-edge entertainment and memorable social experiences that capture the spirit of competition and fun."

The Topgolf Swing Suite will open at the Ocean Resort Casino this June.

About Full Swing

Headquartered in San Diego, Full Swing specializes in cutting-edge sports simulation, featuring our patented state-of-the-art Dual Tracking Technology. Full Swing now integrates 13 engaging MultiSport software products, including Football, Soccer, Hockey and Golf, featuring 84 championship golf courses. The technology can be found in homes of top professionals, including Tiger Woods, Jordan Spieth, Jason Day, Cameron McCormick, and more. www.fullswinggolf.com

