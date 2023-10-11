Topical Corticosteroids Market to grow by USD 1.09 billion from 2022-2027, Asia to account for 31% of market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The topical corticosteroids market size is expected to grow by USD 1.09 billion from 2022 to 2027. In addition, the momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period, according to Technavio Research. The market is segmented by End-user (Hospitals, Dermatology clinics, Pharmacies, and Others), Type (Prescription and OTC), and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)). To gain access to more vendor profiles available with Technavio, buy the report!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Topical Corticosteroids Market 2023-2027

Asia will contribute 31% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. Another region that is growing in the topical corticosteroid market is North America. The region's growth is primarily propelled by factors like the high occurrence of skin disorders, a rising geriatric population, and increased awareness and diagnosis of skin conditions. The US stands as the largest market for topical corticosteroids, attributed to factors such as high healthcare expenses, a well-established healthcare infrastructure, and a growing prevalence of skin diseases. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth in the region during the forecast period.

Company Profile:

AbbVie Inc., Astellas Pharma Inc., AstraZeneca PLC, Bausch Health Co. Inc., Bayer AG, Cipla Ltd., Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd., Eli Lilly and Co., Galderma SA, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd., LEO Pharma AS, Merck and Co. Inc., Novartis AG, Perrigo Co. Plc, Pfizer Inc., Sanofi SA, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Viatris Inc.

AbbVie Inc.: The company offers topical corticosteroids such as fluorometholone ophthalmic suspension through its subsidiary Allergan.

Topical Corticosteroids Market: Segmentation Analysis

By Segment, the market share growth by the hospitals segment will be significant during the forecast period. Hospitals commonly use topical corticosteroids to treat a range of skin conditions like dermatitis, psoriasis, and eczema.

"Besides analyzing the current market scenario, our report examines historic data from 2017 to 2021"- Technavio

Topical Corticosteroids Market: Driver & Trend:

Drivers

Advancements in drug delivery systems

Growing aging population

Rising prevalence of skin disorders

Advancements in drug delivery systems is a key factor driving market growth. Several limitations associated with topical corticosteroids have effectively been addressed by recent advancements in drug delivery systems. These improvements focus on enhancing the absorption and bioavailability of the medications while reducing their systemic exposure. Several promising drug delivery systems, such as microemulsions, solid lipid nanoparticles, and dendrimers, hold the potential to augment the effectiveness of topical corticosteroids. Hence, the development of automation and robotics in slaughter equipment is expected to drive market growth in the region during the forecast period.

The growing adoption of generic drugs is a major trend in the market.

