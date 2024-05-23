TOPINCN Pool Drain Covers Recalled Due to Entrapment Hazard; Violation of the Virginia Graeme Baker Pool and Spa Safety Act; Sold Exclusively on Amazon.com by Sanure

WASHINGTON, May 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Recall Summary

Name of Product: TOPINCN Pool Drain Covers

Hazard: The recalled drain covers do not conform to the entrapment protection standards of the Virginia Graeme Baker Pool and Spa Safety Act (VGBA), posing an entrapment hazard to swimmers and bathers.

Remedy: Refund

Pool owners/operators and consumers should immediately stop using pools with the recalled pool drain covers, remove the drain cover from the pool, take a photo of it and sent it to the recalling firm by email at [email protected] to receive a full refund. Ensure all pools and spas have Virginia Graeme Baker Pool and Spa Safety Act (VGBA) compliant drain covers and teach children to stay away from drains. Sanure is contacting all purchasers directly.

Consumer Contact: Sanure by email at [email protected] or online https://www.amazon.com/sp?ie=UTF8&isAmazonFulfilled=1&marketplaceSeller=1&orderID=114-2704361-2776233&seller=A3FYRQNET3AI4U or the Sanure Storefront page on Amazon.com for more information.

Recall Details

Units: About 340

Description: This recall involves TOPINCN 1.5-inch and 3-inch round pool drain covers sold for use in swimming pools. The drains have two screws and measures about 4 inches (outer diameter) by 2 inches (inner diameter) for the 1.5-inch drain cover. The 3-inch drain cover measures about 5 inches (outer diameter) by 3 inches (inner diameter). They are white and made of plastic.

Incidents/Injuries: None reported

Sold At: Exclusively online at www.amazon.com from September 2022 through March 2024 for between $9 and $32.

Importer: Dong Guan Shi Li Peng Zhi Dian Zi Shang Wu You Xian Gong Si, dba Sanure Storefront, of China

Manufactured in: China

Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit http://www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.

For lifesaving information:

- Visit CPSC.gov.

- Sign up to receive our e-mail alerts.

- Follow us on Facebook, Instagram @USCPSC and Twitter @USCPSC.

- Report a dangerous product or a product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov.

- Call CPSC's Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 301-595-7054).

- Contact a media specialist.

Release Number: 24-239

SOURCE U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission