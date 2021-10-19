TopMark Funding Announces its Highest-Performing Quarter in Company's History

ROSEVILLE, Calif., Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TopMark Funding , a premier funding destination for commercial vehicle dealerships and small to midsized fleets, continues its 2021 trend of remarkable growth as it rounds the corner headed into the last three months of the year. In Q3 2021, TopMark Funding exceeded its revenue goal by 20%. Revenue in Q3 2021 was up 267% year over year. Earnings were also stronger than anticipated with Q3 coming in at a net profit margin up 1.8 times from forecast at 27% and nominal profits up 2.2 times forecast. Additionally, TopMark increased volume year over year (Total Amount Financed) by 117%, and is pacing well above $100 million annually. This also marks the third consecutive quarter of outperforming target goals and continuing to solidify the company's challenger brand position in the marketplace for commercial vehicle financing.

TopMark Funding is a premier funding destination for commercial vehicle dealerships and small to midsized fleets.

The company credits its record-breaking performance in part because of its commitment to attracting and retaining top senior sales talent by focusing on creating a company culture that values more meaningful partnerships with its customers and dealers.

"The TopMark team continues to outperform even our most aggressive revenue goals and we're excited to see the trend continue this quarter," said Managing Partner and Co-Founder Evan Lang. "The quarter-over-quarter revenue growth demonstrates the demand within the trucking industry despite labor shortages that have been impacting the supply chain across every industry."

The company has found success defining itself as the best-in-class employer for senior equipment finance sales professionals looking to grow their career. Additionally, TopMark has enjoyed growth by focusing on growing its dealer relationships and providing them with more value-added advanced features in its DealerLinc platform aimed at providing best in class service to the dealers it works with.

As the company sets its sight on 2022, TopMark Funding will continue to concentrate on its nationwide expansion, curate a passionate and effective sales team, and develop innovation in its technology to better serve its clients and partners.

About TopMark Funding

TopMark Funding, LLC, is a premier funding partner for dealerships, specializes in financing commercial vehicles, and can effectively and efficiently handle dealer transactions. Founded in 2015, the company has a proven track record of helping transportation companies expand by offering strategic funding solutions for growing small and mid-sized fleets. With a laser focus on speed, accuracy, and unmatched customer service, TopMark Funding and its dedicated team assist dealers in financing almost $10 million of commercial vehicles each month.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Jamie Haley

[email protected]

818.635.6809

SOURCE TopMark Funding