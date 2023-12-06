TopMark Funding Exceeds Its Goal for Number of Total Transactions Funded for Fourth Consecutive Quarter

Other Recent Company Achievements Include TopMark Being Named as One of America's Fastest Growing Private Companies by Inc. 5000 and Key New Hires to Build Talent Team

ROSEVILLE, Calif., Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TopMark Funding, a premier funding destination for commercial vehicle dealerships and small to midsize fleets, closed the third quarter of 2023 with a slight increase in the total number of funded transactions from the previous quarter and 8.6% increase of total number of year-to-date funded transactions year over year. Building on that positive momentum, the company also celebrated its recent recognition as one of America's fastest growing private companies by Inc. 5000. Companies on the Inc. 5000 2023 list are determined according to the business' revenue growth from 2019 to 2022. It is the first time the organization has achieved this prestigious honor.

Inc. 5000 named TopMark Funding one of America's Fastest Growing Private Companies in 2023.
The company, which has seen transaction growth despite the economic shifts and industry-wide transportation slowdowns, knows that its biggest ongoing growth opportunity is in its Dealer Division. TopMark continues to focus resources on both technology and talent in this category. 

"While this year's margins are experiencing a tightening due to rising interest rates and the economic realities of the day, the TopMark Funding team continues to generate results for our dealerships and truck owners," said Managing Director and Co-Founder Evan Lang. "Sourcing the right funding solutions for our partners is even more critical in moments like these and we're encouraged about what the next 12 – 18 months holds for the industry overall."

As TopMark sprints towards the end of this year, the company expects to hold its position in the marketplace, and it is looking at additional commercial vehicle categories that hold growth opportunities. In addition to category expansion, the company has made some key hires in critical departments that will help set the stage for continued momentum in 2024. The company recently hired Geroge Martin as the Director of Accounting working out of the Long Beach, California office. Martin joins TopMark Funding with a strong resume including prior experience working at Ernst & Young. He is an alum of the University of Southern California.

About TopMark Funding
TopMark Funding, LLC, is a premier funding partner for dealerships, specializes in financing commercial vehicles, and can effectively and efficiently handle dealer transactions. In 2023, TopMark Funding was named one of the fastest growing private companies by Inc. 5000. Founded in 2015, the company has a proven track record of helping transportation companies expand by offering strategic funding solutions for growing small and mid-sized fleets. With a laser focus on speed, accuracy, and unmatched customer service, TopMark Funding and its dedicated team actively assist dealers in financing more than $12 million of commercial vehicles each month.

