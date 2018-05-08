Topnotch Resort Celebrates Barbara Delinsky's New Audiobook BEFORE AND AGAIN with a Spa Getaway Giveaway

STOWE, Vt., May 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The award-winning Topnotch Resort is proud to partner with Macmillan Audio to launch a Listen in Luxury Getaway Giveaway to celebrate the June audiobook release of New England author Barbara Delinsky's new novel BEFORE AND AGAIN.

The award-winning Topnotch Resort is proud to partner with Macmillan Audio to launch a Listen in Luxury Getaway Giveaway to celebrate the June audiobook release of New England author Barbara Delinsky's new novel BEFORE AND AGAIN Barbara Delinsky's new novel BEFORE AND AGAIN tells the story of Maggie Reid, a woman working at a luxurious Vermont spa while she tries to find the courage to rediscover herself and face the world again after a tragedy forces her into hiding. Taking the spa experience beyond the story, the winner of this fabulous Listen in Luxury Getaway Giveaway will take part in the same serenity of Vermont at Topnotch Resort.

One lucky winner will win the Grand Prize of a two-night stay for two at Topnotch Resort, ranked one of the top ten resorts in New England by the Condé Nast Traveler Reader's Choice Awards. The winner will also enjoy the tranquility of a 50-minute spa treatment at the world-class Topnotch Spa. Five other winners will receive a free signed copy of the BEFORE AND AGAIN audiobook.

A majestic mountainside resort in Stowe, Vermont, Topnotch Resort blends the gracious charm of a ski lodge with the well-appointed amenities of a world-class resort. From dining on delicious seasonal dishes at Topnotch Resort's Flannel restaurant to taking a scenic hike on one of the trails on the 120-acre wooded estate, the winner of this giveaway will come away renewed and relaxed.

As a special bonus during the month of June 2018, resort guests will receive an exclusive digital excerpt of the audiobook BEFORE AND AGAIN.

To enter, visit http://www.macmillanaudio.com/listeninluxury between June 1st and June 30th.

See the full giveaway rules at http://www.macmillanaudio.com/listeninluxury. No purchase necessary to win.

For more information and reservations at Topnotch Resort, visit www.topnotchresort.com or call 1-800-451-8686. Topnotch Resort is located at 4000 Mountain Road, Stowe, VT.

Topnotch Resort is a AAA Four-Diamond property located in Stowe, Vermont. The hotel offers 68 guest rooms and 20 resort homes. Amenities include Topnotch Spa; the Tennis center; and three swimming pools. Among the outdoor pursuits is cross-country and downhill skiing, mountain biking, hiking and horseback riding. Topnotch Resort is a AAA Four-Diamond property. www.topnotchresort.com

BARBARA DELINSKY is the author of more than twenty New York Times bestselling books. She has been published in twenty-eight languages worldwide. A lifelong New Englander, Delinsky earned a B.A. in psychology at Tufts University and an M.A. in sociology at Boston College. She lives in Massachusetts with her husband, more books than she'll ever be able to read, two tennis racquets, and enough electronic devices to keep in close touch with her children and their families.

Macmillan Audio records the best fiction and nonfiction available for both adults and children from Macmillan's publishers, in addition to publishing original productions and titles from other publishers. Macmillan Audio productions have been nominated for six Grammy Awards and have won numerous Audie Awards and Earphones Awards. Macmillan audio titles are available digitally as well as on CD.

