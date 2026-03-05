Topnotch Resort Introduces Fully Furnished Residences Featuring Luxury Home Furnishings by RH

Thoughtfully curated to harmonize with Topnotch Resort's mountain architecture, the turnkey RH furniture solutions have been tailored to each floor plan and palette, with elevated designs and product craftsmanship that enhance spatial flow and aesthetic cohesion. The RH furnishings draw inspiration from the surrounding landscape, which – coupled with the Residences' generous open floor plans, premium architectural finishes, and large windows with sweeping mountain views – evokes an authentic sense of place.

"Working with the Contract division of RH reinforces the caliber of experience we're creating for Topnotch Residence owners," said Matthew Wheeler, Area General Manager of Topnotch Resort. "RH's expertise in hospitality and residential developments ensures every home will be move-in ready, with quality furniture and a consistent design language of understated luxury."

In addition to exclusive Resident-only amenities – including dedicated climate-controlled indoor parking and storage, a private library, and curated events – owners will enjoy full access to Topnotch Resort's world-class offerings: two restaurants featuring Vermont-inspired cuisine, a full-service Wellness Spa, indoor and outdoor Jacuzzis and family and adult pools, a state-of-the-art Fitness Center with training and yoga classes, a renowned tennis academy, direct access to 50 miles of mountain biking trails, on-site ski equipment and mountain bike valet, and shuttle service to Stowe Mountain Resort.

Construction on the Topnotch Residences is scheduled to begin in 2026 and will coincide with significant enhancements to Topnotch Resort, including an expanded lobby, upgrades to all 68 hotel rooms, renovations to the Resort's two restaurants, including a reimagining of its signature restaurant, and the spa and pools. The Resort will remain open during construction, with work completed in phases.

Topnotch Residences owners will have the option to participate in a rental management program, allowing their residences to generate revenue when not in personal use. For more information or to reserve a place in the purchase queue for the Residences, please visit TopnotchResidences.com .

About Topnotch Resort

Set within 120 acres in Stowe, Vermont, Topnotch Resort is a AAA Four-Diamond property currently featuring 68 guestrooms and suites, 14 resort homes, and world-class amenities including the award-winning 25,000 square foot Topnotch Spa, the Topnotch Tennis Academy, state-of-the-art fitness facilities, and multiple indoor and outdoor pools and Jacuzzis. The Resort offers a four-season luxury retreat with skiing, hiking, biking, and numerous outdoor activities within easy access of Stowe village and Stowe Mountain Resort.

