Topnotch Resort Introduces Maxwell's, A Culinary Showpiece Rooted in the Resort's Storied Legacy

A new restaurant concept anchors the resort's expansion and renovation

STOWE, Vt., Aug. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Topnotch Resort today unveiled Maxwell's, a new signature dining concept that will debut as part of the resort's comprehensive expansion and enhancement project.

Topnotch Resort Introduces Maxwell’s, a new signature dining concept. The dining room at Maxwell’s, a reimagining of Topnotch Resort's existing all-day restaurant, The Roost. The lounge at Maxwell's, Topnotch Resort, Stowe, Vermont.

Maxwell's is named to honor Maxwell Cummings, patriarch of the Cummings family, who were longtime owners and stewards of Topnotch and played a foundational role in shaping Stowe's high-end resort scene. Maxwell's echoes the spirit of this forward-looking, deeply generous community leader with an ever-evolving seasonal menu and always a warm and generous welcome to the table. The restaurant will honor that legacy and celebrate the European sophistication that first drew guests to the "Ski Capital of the East" while remaining rooted in Vermont's local flavor.

Maxwell's is a reimagining of the resort's existing all-day restaurant, The Roost. The restaurant's design will feature warm woods, brass detailing, and a palette inspired by the surrounding landscape with expansive views of the Green Mountains from the wraparound bar and dining room. Guests will enjoy an intimate yet sophisticated atmosphere that honors the Cummings family's vision for alpine-inspired luxury in Stowe and represents an elevation of Stowe's evolving culinary scene.

"For more than six decades, Topnotch has been woven into the story of Stowe, and no one shaped that story more than Maxwell Cummings. Maxwell's is our way of carrying his spirit forward, where the craft of a great seasonal menu meets the warmth and character of Vermont. It's a tribute to where Topnotch came from, and a testament to where it's going," said Topnotch Resort general manager Matthew Wheeler.

Maxwell's is one part of a resort-wide transformation that will introduce Topnotch Residences, a limited collection of 27 turnkey one- to four-bedroom condominium homes with luxury home furnishings expertly curated by RH. Thoughtful enhancements to the existing resort include an expanded lobby, upgrades to all 68 hotel rooms, renovations to Flannel Restaurant, and improvements to the spa and pools. Topnotch Resort will remain open throughout construction, with work completed in phases. Visit TopnotchResidences.com for more information and updates.

About Topnotch Resort

Set within 120 acres at the foot of Mount Mansfield in Stowe, Vermont, Topnotch Resort is a AAA Four-Diamond property currently featuring 68 guestrooms and suites, 14 resort homes, and world-class amenities including the award-winning 25,000 square foot Topnotch Spa, the Topnotch Tennis Academy, state-of-the-art fitness facilities, and multiple indoor and outdoor pools and hot tubs. Surrounded by Vermont's legendary Green Mountains, the resort offers a four-season luxury retreat with skiing, hiking, biking, and numerous outdoor activities within easy access of Stowe village and Stowe Mountain Resort.

Media Contact

Kathie Gonzalez, [email protected]

SOURCE Topnotch Resort