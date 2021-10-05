Topo Chico Hard Seltzer To Release Margarita Hard Seltzer Variety Pack In 2022

CHICAGO, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- After a record-breaking first year for Topo Chico Hard Seltzer, Molson Coors Beverage Company today announces the brand's second variety pack and first-full flavor extension -- Topo Chico Margarita Hard Seltzer Variety Pack.

Arriving in 2022, the Margarita Hard Seltzer Variety Pack comes just weeks after Molson Coors shared its plans to expand Topo Chico Hard Seltzer from its current regional footprint to all 50 states in January 2022.

Topo Chico Hard Seltzer Margarita Variety Pack

"Most of the prepackaged margarita flavored options out there right now taste artificial and nothing like the actual cocktail," said Matt Escalante, Senior Director of Hard Seltzers at Molson Coors. "With Topo Chico Margarita Hard Seltzer, we're capturing the complexity of a real margarita in hard seltzer form infused with lime, salt and tequila notes and lightly sweetened with agave. We can't wait for drinkers to try it."

The Topo Chico Margarita Hard Seltzer Variety Pack will feature four tropical flavors, including Signature Margarita, Tropical Pineapple, Strawberry Hibiscus, and Prickly Pear, each in 12 fl oz cans and with 100 calories and 4.5% ABV per serving.

Inspired by the taste of Topo Chico Mineral Water, Topo Chico Hard Seltzer is crafted with minerals and natural flavors for a crisp, refreshing taste. The Topo Chico Margarita Hard Seltzer Variety Pack joins Topo Chico Hard Seltzer's original four-flavor variety pack, which includes Strawberry Guava, Tangy Lemon Lime, Exotic Pineapple, and Tropical Mango.

Since launching in spring 2021, Topo Chico Hard Seltzer has brought original character to the world of hard seltzer-- whether it's through its personality-packed "Legends Never Stop Refreshing" ad campaign or creative executions like the Bolo Chico, the world's first bolo tie drinking straw, and the Picosito, a spicy can garnish made with chili lime salt, chamoy and dehydrated strawberries.

"The Coca-Cola Company has been pleased with its relationship with Molson Coors to bring Topo Chico Hard Seltzer to market and shake up the seltzer aisle," said Dan White, Chief of New Revenue Streams, The Coca-Cola Company. "We love to see the consumer response and believe Molson Coors will bring yet another cutting-edge innovation to the category with Topo Chico Margarita Hard Seltzer that will not only win with existing fans but recruit new drinkers into the hard seltzer category."

For more information about Topo Chico Hard Seltzer, including innovation news and product locator, visit topochicohardseltzerusa.com and follow @topochicohardseltzerusa on Instagram and Facebook, and @topochicohard on Twitter.

