Toppan Merrill expands Quinn platform to simplify shareholder communications drafting, filing and distribution

NEW YORK and ST. PAUL, Minn., July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Toppan Merrill, a global leader in simplifying the complexity of regulatory disclosure and compliant communications, today announced the addition of Proxy Statements and Management Information Circulars (MIC) to the Quinn by Toppan Merrill™ platform. Quinn is a next-generation SaaS platform that simplifies the creation, collaboration, publishing and filing of complex regulatory disclosure documents.

Bob Bergstrom, Chief Revenue Officer, Toppan Merrill

"Proxy statements are critical to corporate governance, investor trust and brand integrity, yet creating them has remained unnecessarily complex," said Bob Bergstrom, Chief Revenue Officer, Toppan Merrill. "Customers tell us they need technology that reduces friction, improves collaboration and lets their teams focus on the disclosure itself—not the mechanics of producing it. By adding specific proxy statement and management information circular functionality to Quinn, we are delivering a purpose-built platform for one of the most important communications companies provide to regulators and shareholders. This release advances our broader vision to simplify regulated communications, help organizations work confidently under demanding deadlines and raise the standard for creating critical disclosure documents."

Quinn solves these challenges when drafting complex shareholder communications:

Generates perfectly formatted documents in the approved corporate style with the click of a single button

Enables real-time collaboration across key stakeholders

Provides a centralized common content library that reduces risk and improves consistency

Synchronizes Excel ® financial data dynamically and in real time

financial data dynamically and in real time Leverages AI capabilities to accelerate and improve document drafting

Publishes filing-ready documents for SEC submission and shareholder distribution

Quinn by Toppan Merrill is a SaaS platform. Delivered securely in the cloud, it requires no installs or maintenance and is backed by Toppan Merrill experts available 24/7 for service support. Quinn is easy to onboard with security embedded at every level, Single Sign-On (SSO) authentication, SOC 2 Type 1 attestation and ISO 27001 certification.

For additional information, Bob Bergstrom's blog post provides deeper insight and go to ToppanMerrill.com/Quinn/Proxy-Statements and ToppanMerrill.com/Management-Information-Circulars.

About Toppan Merrill

Toppan Merrill is a global technology leader committed to simplifying the complexity of regulatory disclosure and regulated communications. We are an innovative and trusted partner for the legal, corporate, financial services and health plan markets. Toppan Merrill is part of Toppan Holdings, a leading and diversified global provider of sustainable, integrated solutions.

Contacts:

Gretchen DeSutter

Sr. Manager, Corporate Communications

[email protected]

612.226.5087

ToppanMerrill.com Scott Snyder

Vice President, Marketing

[email protected]

651.492.1012

ToppanMerrill.com

SOURCE Toppan Merrill