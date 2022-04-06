Topps becomes an official licensing partner of UEFA EURO 2024™, signing José Mourinho as its Ambassador and Sticker Manager #TheSpecialSelection

The Topps Company is proud to announce its partnership with UEFA as an official licensed partner of UEFA EURO 2024™. From 2022 onwards, Topps will be the exclusive partner: providing official stickers, trading cards and collectibles connected to the UEFA EURO and other UEFA national team competitions.

NEW YORK, April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Already the official partner of the UEFA Champions League™ and all other UEFA club competitions, Topps and UEFA have today announced a partnership for UEFA EURO 2024™, UEFA EURO 2028 and other UEFA national team competitions including the UEFA Nations League Finals and the UEFA Women's EURO 2025.

Topps, which earlier this year became part of Fanatics, a leading global digital sports platform, will become UEFA's new and official licensed partner from 2022 to 2028, providing exclusive stickers, trading cards and collectibles connected to UEFA EURO 2024™ in Germany as well as upcoming events. UEFA, which already partners with Fanatics, with the company running its official Fan Shops at major UEFA tournaments, will now access Topps' iconic brand, collectibles expertise and world-class product development and manufacturing capabilities at the biggest international tournaments across Europe.

For the announcement and activation of the partnership, Topps have also signed football legend José Mourinho as its EURO Ambassador to personally select the players that will be included in the Topps collections. In the humorous campaign film #TheSpecialSelection, Mourinho is presented as the official Sticker Manager of all the national teams for Topps and the Road to UEFA EURO 2024™ collections. First and exclusive products will be released in Summer 2022. Within the partnership announcement spot, Topps helps Mourinho - who has won almost everything while coaching an array of Europe's elite clubs - accomplish the one thing missing from his glittering career: managing a national team - or at least selecting the players of the national teams that will be included in the Topps sticker album.

Mark Catlin, General Manager International Sports & Entertainment of The Topps Company: "The European Championship is the biggest and most prestigious football event on a national level in Europe, recognised globally, with its very own legacy when it comes to stickers, trading cards and collectibles. We are naturally extremely happy to be the official partner of UEFA through to 2028, offering our community and football fans throughout the World, the premier national players, teams and the greatest of European footballing moments. The announcement of this partnership is a huge step and there is so much more to come on our road to EURO 2024 and beyond."

Patrick Rausch, Chief Marketing Officer EMEA of The Topps Company: "This is more than special for us. That is why we selected none other than The Special One, José Mourinho. José is a true legend and one of the biggest names within European football. We are proud to announce the partnership with him as our testimonial and such an iconic campaign film – showing that commercials from sticker companies can actually be funny and entertaining."

The film on the partnership between Topps and UEFA EURO 2024™ was created and produced by the agency Jung von Matt SPORTS.

