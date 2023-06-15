Topsola Showcases Latest Renewable Energy Products and Solutions at Intersolar 2023, Promoting Sustainable Development of Green Energy

MUNICH, June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading global solar solution provider Hongrun Topsola Green Energy Co., Ltd. ("Topsola," 002062) is exhibiting its latest photovoltaic products and renewable energy solutions, including the Obsidian, Phoenix-N, Phoenix-P, and SolBalcony system, at the 2023 Intersolar Europe Conference (Intersolar 2023) held from June 14 to 16 in Munich, Germany.

Intersolar is the largest and most influential professional trade show for the global solar industry and the top platform for industry leaders and experts to explore new innovations, market trends, and connect with partners and clients. Topsola's booth (C4-111) features its latest products and solutions designed for a wide range of application scenarios.

"Topsola is very pleased to join Intersolar 2023, it's also our first international appearance since we fully upgraded and elevated the brand. We are adopting a customized strategy for the European market to bring unique products that meet the local demands, such as our balcony system (both suspension and tiled) that are very easy to install for households," said Markus Lu, vice president of Topsola.

A highlight of Topsola's exhibition at Intersolar 2023 is the high-end Obsidian module series, a N-Type module that features an all-black design, the 420W dual-glass module has the advantages of high conversion efficiency, high reliability, and durability, as well as lower LID, while the 425W single-glass module has higher power output and maximum module efficiency of 21.8 percent.

The SolBalcony, with a maximum power output of 420W, can be easily applied for various scenarios and households of different sizes. It has a module efficiency of 21 percent and a temperature coefficient of -0.24 percent, while delivering a maximum continuous output power of 350W.

Topsola is also presenting its classic TOPCon modules, including Phoenix-N (585W+), which has high conversion efficiency and excellent lower irradiance performance, and Phoenix-P Perc 210 (680W), which has higher power efficiency and up to 21.89 percent module efficiency.

"Topsola is committed to promoting the sustainable development of the global green energy industry and contributing to building a zero-carbon society with a greener future, looking ahead, we will continue to achieve R&D breakthroughs and bring advanced, reliable, safe and high-quality products and services to our clients worldwide," said Lu.

Topsola will also take part in the Intersolar South America exhibition later in the year, which will take place between August 29 and 31 in São Paulo, Brazil.

About Topsola

Founded in 2002, Topsola, a subsidiary of Hongrun Construction Group Co., Ltd., leverages the technical strengths of Shanghai Jiao Tong University to become a well-known brand in the international market with excelling technologies and product quality.

Topsola is investing over USD 15 billion to build its own industrial park to build up 10GW high-efficiency module smart factory and 10GW photovoltaic cell project.

For more information, please visit www.topsola.com.

SOURCE TOPSOLA