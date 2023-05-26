Topsola's High-Efficiency TOPCon N-Type and HJT Solar Modules Land at SNEC 2023

SHANGHAI, May 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hongrun Topsola Green Energy(002062), a leading solar manufacturer, is showcasing its full portfolio of solar solutions at the International Photovoltaic Power Generation and Smart Energy Conference and Exhibition (SNEC) 2023. From May 24th to 26th, Topsola's booth (590, Section C, Hall N1) is highlighting its latest products, designed to accelerate the transition to a greener, more sustainable future.

TOPSOLA IN SHANGHAI SNEC
As the world's leading photovoltaic (PV) industry exhibition, the SNEC 2023 has attracted over 3,000 companies and attracted nearly 500,000 visitors, providing a platform for global solar players to share insights and expand business networks. The exhibition features the latest innovations in the solar industry, driving the transition to a cleaner, smarter, and low-carbon energy system.

Topsola is exhibiting its solar modules powered by TOPCon and heterojunction technology (HJT), offering exceptional performance, power output, and conversion rates. The TOPCon solar modules have a temperature coefficient of -0.3%/°C, ensuring optimal power generation in high-temperature environments, and boast low initial light-induced degradation (iLiD) of 1% and high bifaciality of over 80%.

Topsola is showcasing its five top-notch products at this exhibition, including the SolBalcony module, HJT N-Type 210mm, and Phoenix-N dual-glass module, all of which are garnering significant attention. Topsola's SolBalcony module is a versatile and efficient solution for balcony solar panels. It has an output of 400 watts, an efficiency of 22%, and a temperature coefficient of -0.24%. With a 25-year warranty and a 30-year service time guarantee, it provides convenience and peace of mind for homeowners.

Topsola's 700-watt HJT N-Type 210mm is a dual-glass module that features a temperature coefficient of -0.25%/°C, no light-induced degradation that ensures consistent power generation in hot climates as well as excellent low irradiance performance. This module has a high conversation rate of 22.53% with conversion efficiency reaching up to 22.53%.

The Phoenix-N, a dual-glass module with a maximum output of 580 watts and a module efficiency of 22.45%, was another highlight of the show. This model offers a 30- year linear power guarantee and low light-induced degradation, as well as high reliability and durability.

"We are thrilled to return to the SNEC which offered us with a great opportunity to reconnect with our customers and prospective partners, as the world emerges from the challenges of the pandemic. During this event, we were excited to share our strategy to strengthen collaboration with global solar innovators to develop new floating solar solutions, as well as our plans to bring more flexible solar products paired with micro inverters to the European markets and target local households that opt for solar products below 800 watts," said Lisa Hu, President of Topsola.

"In line with our commitment to harassing solar power to facilitate global energy mix transformation, we also aim to closely work with Hongrun Construction Group, Topsola's parent company, building on the group's expertise in infrastructure construction to develop Building-Integrated Photovoltaics (BIPV) solutions with the goal to the decarbonize urban landscapes and build a greener future for communities worldwide," Hu added.

For more information, please visit: https://www.linkedin.com/company/topsola/

About Topsola

Twenty years into its existence, Topsola has established itself as a leading brand in the global solar market with its brand reputation built around innovation and quality. Topsola is a subsidiary of Hongrun Construction Group which is one of China's Top 500 listed enterprises with its business cope spanning construction, infrastructure construction, renewable energy, finance, education, and more.  Built with a USD 15 billion investment, Topsola's industrial park in China features a 10GW high-efficiency module smart factory and a 10GW photovoltaic cell project.

