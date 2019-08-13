Toptal Files Lawsuit Against Former COO, Breanden Beneschott

NEW YORK, Aug. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Toptal, LLC yesterday filed a lawsuit against former Chief Operating Officer, Breanden Beneschott, in the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Florida, Fort Myers Division ( Toptal, LLC v. Beneschott ) (Case Number 2:19-cv-00569).

As this is the subject of litigation, Toptal is not at liberty to comment further at this time.

About Toptal

Toptal is an elite network of the world's top talent in business, design, and technology that enables companies to scale their teams, on demand. Toptal serves over 10,000 clients, including many Fortune 500 companies, delivering expertise and world-class solutions at an unparalleled success rate. For more information, please visit www.toptal.com/enterprise .

Media Contact – Toptal

Gail Ferrari Marold

919-229-9141

press@toptal.com

SOURCE Toptal

Related Links

www.toptal.com

