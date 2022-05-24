Toray and Bell Collaborate on New NCAMP Design Allowable Dataset for 3960 Prepreg System

Toray Composite Materials America and Bell Textron Collaborate on New NCAMP Database for 3960 Prepreg System Tweet this

"Toray's T1100/3960 composite material offers the right balance of characteristics that enable Bell engineers to design the most efficient and reliable structures that meet our customer's mission requirements including revolutionary speed, range, and agility. We, together with our partners, continue to optimize airframe performance attributes by building full-scale risk reduction and validation articles with Toray's 3960 prepreg system," according to Bell's Vince D'Arienzo, Technical Fellow.

"Toray is excited to work with Bell in the ongoing development of 3960 prepreg system for structural airframe applications. Our materials facilitate transformational performance improvements with efficient technologies while meeting program affordability targets," said Jeff Cross, Toray Director of Business Development. "We also remain committed to providing a full range of products with publicly available design data for the design and certification of aerospace and defense applications."

About Toray Composite Materials America, Inc.

Toray Composite Materials America, Inc. (Toray CMA) is a subsidiary of Toray Industries, Inc. (Toray). Toray addresses global challenges by delivering high value-add products including fibers and textiles, resins and films, and carbon fiber composite materials. Toray operates in 29 countries and regions with more than 48,000 employees worldwide. Toray Composite Materials America is the manufacturer and supplier of TORAYCA™ carbon fiber materials and high quality advanced composite prepreg. Toray CMA serves the needs of aerospace and defense, sports and recreation, automotive, and industrial markets. For more information about Toray CMA, visit www.toraycma.com. For information on Toray Industries, visit www.toray.com.

