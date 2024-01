Toray Celebrates the Commissioning of Expanded TORAYCA™ T1100 Production Capacity at its Decatur, Alabama Carbon Fiber Plant

Toray Composite Materials America expands TORAYCA™ T1100 carbon fiber production, boosting defense market support. Post this

Congressman Dale Strong of the Fifth Congressional District of Alabama delivered the event's opening remarks and highlighted Toray's contributions to national defense. "I am thrilled to see Toray's commitment to investments in Decatur and North Alabama. Toray provides high performance carbon fibers which are critical to our defense industrial base and national security. I want to thank them for their investment in Alabama and wish them continued success," said Congressman Strong.

Major General Tom O'Connor, commanding general of the U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Command, participated as the featured guest in a policy discussion led by former Commander of the Army Material Command, retired General Paul Kern. The discussion focused on the importance of a strong domestic industrial base following the January 11, 2024 release of the Department of Defense's inaugural National Defense Industrial Strategy (NDIS).

Other esteemed guests included a cross-section of local and federal government, industry, and academia.

Toray has already begun production utilizing this new capability and are in the process of qualifying the new line with a number of customers. "Our team in Decatur worked tirelessly to advance the commissioning of our upgraded carbon fiber production line to support the strong demand from the defense industry. As the DoD prioritizes developing a resilient supply chain as part of the NDIS, Toray's focus is to ensure that we are doing our part to produce and increase material availability for various defense programs," said Dennis Frett, President of Toray Composite Materials America.

Toray is the largest carbon fiber and prepreg producer in the United States. The Decatur Plant has operation lines from precursor to carbon fiber and is one of three Toray manufacturing facilities. The company has other locations in Tacoma, Washington, and Spartanburg, South Carolina, producing precursor, carbon fiber, and prepreg. Toray's comprehensive portfolio of carbon fiber composite materials supports customers in aerospace and defense, industrial, and automotive industries.

About Toray Composite Materials America, Inc.

Toray Composite Materials America, Inc. (Toray CMA) is a subsidiary of Toray Industries, Inc. (Toray). Toray addresses global challenges by delivering high value-add products including fibers and textiles, resins and films, and carbon fiber composite materials. Toray operates in 29 countries and regions with more than 48,000 employees worldwide. Toray Composite Materials America is the manufacturer and supplier of TORAYCA™ carbon fiber materials and high quality advanced composite prepreg. Toray CMA serves the needs of aerospace and defense, sports and recreation, automotive, and industrial markets. For more information about Toray CMA, visit www.toraycma.com. For information on Toray Industries, visit www.toray.com.

