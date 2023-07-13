Toray Set to Increase Carbon Fiber Capacity to Meet Growing Demand in Pressure Vessel Applications

TACOMA, Wash., July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Toray Composite Materials America, Inc. (Toray CMA) is pleased to announce a major expansion of its carbon fiber facility in Spartanburg, South Carolina. This capital investment in capacity is essential to meet the growing demand for clean energy solutions. The 30,000 square foot facility expansion will increase Toray's carbon fiber capacity by 3,000 metric tons annually starting in 2025.
Toray CMA, the largest producer of carbon fiber in the United States, is a primary supplier of carbon fiber to alternative energy, the emerging hydrogen economy and the ongoing clean energy revolution. The South Carolina plant expansion will increase the supply of industrial-strength carbon fiber for compressed natural gas, hydrogen tanks, and other pressure vessel applications. The increased supply is necessary as the market experiences growing demand for energy and associated storage, transportation and handling infrastructure.
"The market for clean energy solutions is continuing to rapidly develop. As released earlier this year under Toray's Medium-Term Management Program, Project AP-G 2025, we are committed to accelerating technologies that will greatly reduce our environmental burden. This next expansion enables us to keep-pace with the needs of our customers and maintain our leadership position," says Tim Kirk, Toray CMA's Vice President of Marketing.
Toray's production system is a fully integrated supply chain, with the Spartanburg plant operating with production lines from precursor to carbon fiber and prepreg. Other Toray CMA manufacturing facilities are located in Decatur, Alabama and Tacoma, Washington. The expansion will add flexibility and capability, enabling Toray to better serve customers in aerospace and defense, industrial, sports and recreation, and automotive markets.
About Toray Composite Materials America, Inc. Toray Composite Materials America, Inc. (Toray CMA) is a subsidiary of Toray Industries, Inc. (Toray). Toray addresses global challenges by delivering high value-add products including fibers and textiles, resins and films, and carbon fiber composite materials. Toray operates in 29 countries and regions with more than 48,000 employees worldwide. Toray Composite Materials America is the manufacturer and supplier of TORAYCA™ carbon fiber materials and high quality advanced composite prepreg. Toray CMA serves the needs of aerospace and defense, sports and recreation, automotive, and industrial markets. For more information about Toray CMA, visit www.toraycma.com. For information on Toray Industries, visit www.toray.com.
SOURCE Toray Composite Materials America, Inc.
