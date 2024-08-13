Toray Milestone Supports U.S. Army's Future Long Range Assault Aircraft

TACOMA, Wash., Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Toray Composite Materials America, Inc., manufacturer and supplier of carbon fiber and prepreg materials, recently celebrated the commissioning of its upgraded carbon fiber production line in Decatur, Alabama. The upgrade doubles the production capacity of the TORAYCA™ T1100 carbon fiber, a component in the U.S. Army's Future Long Range Assault Aircraft (FLRAA).

Toray's T1100/3960 carbon fiber prepreg helps meet the important operational requirements of the FLRAA program. Post this (L-R) Tim Kirk, Todd T. Royer, Vince D’Arienzo, Jeff Cross, and Maj. Gen. Tom O’Connor. Photo by Triston Holmes, 2024

In December 2022, Bell Textron Inc., a Textron Inc. company, was selected for the U.S. Army's FLRAA weapon system development contract. Within the Future Vertical Lift ecosystem, the FLRAA program will provide combat aviation brigades with unmatched range and speed compared to enduring utility helicopters. Toray Composite Materials America's T1100/3960 carbon fiber prepreg helps meet the important operational requirements of the FLRAA program with lightweight, high-strength airframes.

Vince D'Arienzo, technical fellow of technology and innovation at Bell, attended Toray's carbon fiber line dedication. "We're excited about Toray's additional fiber production capability as the T1100 carbon fiber will directly support the FLRAA weapon system," said D'Arienzo. "Working collaboratively with Toray on the accessibility of T1100/3960 prepregs, materials utilized for FLRAA's primary airframe structure, instills confidence in our organization's ability to meet both our manufacturing and performance objectives."

A decade in the making, following design and manufacturing modifications, rigorous flight testing over the years, and the structural material performance of the V-280 Air Vehicle Concept Demonstrator enable Bell to successfully deliver the next-generation long-range assault aircraft for the U.S. Army. In 2019, Toray began collaboration with Bell on producing allowable design data for the T1100/3960 prepreg system. The comprehensive plan allows Bell and other aerospace companies to streamline the certification process by navigating the regulatory landscape more efficiently and meet necessary standards for quality and safety.

About Toray Composite Materials America, Inc.

Toray Composite Materials America, Inc. (Toray CMA) manufactures and supplies TORAYCA™ carbon fiber and advanced thermoset prepreg systems. Toray materials are recognized worldwide for their performance, quality, and consistency in processing. With the most carbon fiber and prepreg capacity in North America, Toray CMA serves the needs of aerospace and defense, sports and recreation, automotive, and industrial markets. Toray CMA is a subsidiary of Toray Industries, Inc. (Toray). Toray addresses global challenges by delivering high-value-added products, including fibers and textiles, resins and films, and carbon fiber composite materials. For more information about Toray CMA, visit www.toraycma.com. For information on Toray Industries, visit www.toray.com.

