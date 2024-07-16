Toray Partners with Elevated Materials to Repurpose Carbon Fiber Prepreg Waste, Advancing Sustainability Efforts

TACOMA, Wash., July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Toray Composite Materials America, Inc., a leading manufacturer and supplier of carbon fiber and prepreg materials, announces the execution of a memorandum of understanding (MOU) adding Elevated Materials as a provider of repurposing services for its Tacoma, Washington facility. Under the three-year agreement, Elevated Materials will repurpose Toray scrap prepreg materials, including slit-edge and full-width prepreg sheets.

Our commitment to repurposing waste material underscores our dedication to sustainability and innovation. - Jeff Hawkey

Elevated Materials' mission is to eliminate carbon fiber waste in the aerospace industry. Since its founding, the company has successfully diverted 200,000 pounds of carbon fiber waste through its innovative upcycling process. Elevated Materials transforms this waste into press-cured carbon fiber sheets, plates, and blocks, which have applications in various industries, from sports equipment to manufacturing accessories and drones.

The agreement between the two companies is a testament to their shared commitment to prioritize sustainable solutions in response to the planet's growing environmental challenges. Their focused efforts aim to make a positive ecological impact by reducing waste, conserving resources, and decreasing pollution.

"Collaborating with the Toray team on tough sustainability challenges has been a rewarding experience. Their expertise and collaborative spirit have been instrumental in pushing the boundaries of what we can achieve in sustainable composite materials. Together, we are making significant strides towards a more sustainable future," said Ryan Olliges, founder and CEO of Elevated Materials.

The MOU is a significant and strategic step towards supporting Toray's sustainability vision. This vision includes achieving net zero emissions by 2050 and managing resources sustainably.

"Our commitment to repurposing waste material underscores our dedication to sustainability and innovation. With this initiative, we are reducing our environmental footprint and setting a new standard for responsible manufacturing," said Jeff Hawkey, senior vice president of operations at Toray.

About Toray Composite Materials America, Inc.

Toray Composite Materials America, Inc. (Toray CMA) manufactures and supplies TORAYCA™ carbon fiber and advanced thermoset prepreg systems. Toray materials are recognized worldwide for their performance, quality, and consistency in processing. With the most carbon fiber and prepreg capacity in North America, Toray CMA serves the needs of aerospace and defense, sports and recreation, automotive, and industrial markets. Toray CMA is a subsidiary of Toray Industries, Inc. (Toray). Toray addresses global challenges by delivering high-value-added products, including fibers and textiles, resins and films, and carbon fiber composite materials. For more information about Toray CMA, visit www.toraycma.com. For information on Toray Industries, visit www.toray.com.

About Elevated Materials

Elevated Materials specializes in repurposing uncured carbon fiber, giving a second life to high-performance materials that would otherwise end up in landfills. By leveraging cutting-edge technology, they provide eco-friendly, cost-effective solutions for a variety of industries including robotics, sporting goods, and consumer products. Their mission is to reduce environmental impact while delivering superior quality and performance. Elevated Materials stands committed to driving the future of sustainable manufacturing, ensuring that both their planet and their clients' products reach new heights. Join them in elevating materials to a sustainable future. Visit www.elevatedmaterials.com for more information.

