Torch.AI Debuts New Satellite Constellation Capabilities; Launches Firefly Earth Observation AI for Ground Truth Intelligence

LEAWOOD, Kan., May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Torch.AI announced today that the company has launched Firefly™, an earth observation (EO) capability integrated with a mesh of existing satellites, now offered as a standard module within the company's HALO™ Autonomous Fusion platform. Firefly builds on Torch.AI's momentum supporting defense and intelligence community customers and critical national security missions.

Firefly expands a customer's information ecosystem by leveraging hundreds of satellite sensors. Post this Introducing FIREFLY™ High Frequency Satellite Imaging

Firefly expands a customer's information ecosystem by leveraging hundreds of satellite sensors to help contextualize, correlate, and improve high-fidelity ground truth analysis. The new module can support a broad range of observational needs. Land and ocean surfaces, topographies, air quality, trace gas measurements, to day-to-night all weather ground surveillance are enabled by sophisticated sensor arrays including multi-spectral optical, atmospheric chemistry, radar altimeter, hyperspectral, microwave radiometer, anthropogenic carbon dioxide, land surface temperature, and synthetic aperture radar. Torch.AI's real-time all-source-fusion technology combined with AI-enabled analytics provides intelligence and defense organizations with the information required for decision advantage and enhanced crisis management.

Bolstering the Torch.AI platform's ability for customers to achieve information superiority, Firefly harnesses real-time, authentic information about the Earth's surface, weather, and daily events. Firefly creates a high-fidelity data stream integrated directly within HALO, an in-memory vector analysis engine generating real-time fusion of multi-modal data in a single computational environment.

Firefly's EO data is vital to our nation's defense and security posture, enabling increased situational awareness and improved strategic response capabilities to potential threats. U.S. defense and intelligence agencies can actively rely on this information for detailed, up-to-date insights for monitoring of global activity, including for aircraft and vessel movements, infrastructure, search operations and counterintelligence, damage assessments, logistics and planning actions, and military facilities.

"Our systems have been ingesting and analyzing EO data for some time. We're extremely excited about the launch of Firefly so that all our customers can more easily access and rely on satellite sensor feeds as part of their broader analysis efforts," said Brian Weaver, Torch.AI's founder and CEO. "This brings us another step closer to the goal of becoming the de facto standard for intelligence analysis. Expanding ways for which our customers can gather insights and act on widespread multi-modal data."

About Torch.AI

At Torch.AI, we're on a journey to improve decision-making and enterprise efficiency at scale with a new form of in-memory AI for the world's most important mission-driven organizations. Today, we help improve national security, protect U.S. interests, eliminate fraud, reduce risk, and enable better customer experiences. Our team is highly mission-focused and cares deeply about their work as a leading force in the data and AI field and a key partner supporting U.S. strategic, operational, and tactical military forces, warfighters, and national defense capabilities. We're passionate about solving complex problems through relentless dedication and innovation, resulting in amazing outcomes. Join us in the mission to help organizations unlock human potential.

Media Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Torch.AI